Albert A. Fausz

Burial Date: February 15, 2022

Albert Andrew “Drew” Fausz , 66 of Bellevue, Kentucky passed away on February 2, 2022.

Drew was born April 28, 1955 in Covington, KY to Albert and Patricia Link Fausz.

Drew loved his family very much. He was a graduate of Bellevue High School, class of 73 and a retired Builder for Drees for 33 years. Before Drees, he worked for Ruthman Machine Shop and Powell Valve Machine Company. Drew loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Andy Fausz.

He is survived by his Wife, Rosanne Kern Fausz, Son, Scott Fausz, Granddaughter, Viola Fausz, Sister, Sandy (late Danny) Ruck, Brothers, Sam (Sue) Fausz, Jimmy (Darlene) Fausz, Kevin (Debbie) Fausz, Mother-in-law Rose Kern, Sister-in-laws, Karen Stamper, Diane Brown, Judy (Michael) Grainger, Susan (Mark) Liedel, Brother-in-laws, Tom (Diana) Kern, and Kevin (Liva) Kern, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Dobbling, Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, 241 Fairfield Ave., Bellevue with a Memorial Service to follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Keith Haithcock, officiating. MASKS ARE REQUIRED FOR THE SERVICE AT 7:00 pm.

Memorials are suggested to the Robin’s Nest Charitable Fund, C/O DME, 241 Fairfield Ave, Bellevue, Ky 41073 or to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 600 E. Main St., Louisville, KY 40202.