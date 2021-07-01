Obituaries » Alan L. Distler

Beloved father, grandfather and friend Alan Lee Distler died early Thursday morning at his home in Perry Park, Kentucky. He was born in Cincinnati, OH to Ralph and Opal (Schiering) Distler on March 11, 1950.

Alan was a part designer and plant manager of the automobile parts industry and attended Miami University, Oxford, OH. He loved his family and the extended families who have crossed his path over the years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, attending sporting events and giving back to the community and charitable organizations.

“Pig Al” could be found on the pitcher’s mound of a softball field or playing golf with his buddies on many of the golf courses near and far. He always wore the brightest colors, gave the tightest hugs and created the biggest laugh with his quick wit.

Alan is survived by his daughters Amy (Lonnie) Distler-Mills, from Hamilton, OH, Kristi Distler, Cincinnati, OH and son Todd (Andrea) Distler, Middletown, OH, eight grandchildren Hannah Masters, Haleigh Sasser, Faith Benge, Nicholas Distler, Karlee Mills, Levi Mills, Brooklyn (Hornsby) Mills, Cody Mills and Brandon Horn, six great-grandchildren Colt, Knox, Cora, Rowan, Scarlett and Barrett with one on the way, brother Doug (Mary) Distler, Sunman, IN, many wonderful nieces and nephews and of course his beloved companion Joy Chaney. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Connie (Distler) Fenton.

Alan’s family invite you to join them for a Memorial Service and Gathering of Friends in honor of Alan’s life on Thursday July 8, 2021 from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM at Alliance Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Florence, Kentucky. His family honored his wishes to be cremated.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Make-A-Wish Foundation.