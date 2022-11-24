Obituaries » Agnes McMillan

Agnes McMillan, 81, of Union, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at home surrounded by her beloved family. The daughter of the late Mabel {Bowling} and Ollie Salyers, Agnes was born in Jackson, KY, on November 29, 1940.

Agnes married the love of her life, Don McMillan, on January 28, 1961.

A sweet, humble, kind, and all-around loving person, Agnes always thought of others. She enjoyed being around kids and would volunteer at Erpenbeck Elementary School. A proud grandmother, she devoted a lot of her time to her grandchildren.

Agnes loved to garden, quilt, sew, and play cards. She loved to watch UK Basketball and the Cincinnati Reds. Most of all, Agnes cherished the time spent with her kids and her grandkids.

Those left to carry on Agnes’ legacy is her husband of 62 years, Don McMillan; children Don (Barb) McMillan, Diana (Jeff) Fowler, and Dean McMillan; siblings Nellie Mae (Jerry) Link, Beth (Bill) Kinder, and Goley (Lena) Salyers; grandchildren Brandon (Claire) McMillan, Brad McMillan, Kyle (Michaela) Werling, Aaron McMillan, and Luke Fowler; and great-grandchildren Silas and Althea Werling.

Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Louise Marie Herald, brother J.W. Salyers, and brothers-in-law Bill Turner and James Herald.

Visitation will be held between 10 AM and 11 AM with a funeral service to follow immediately after at 11 AM all on Monday, November 28th at Chambers & Grubbs Funeral Home, 8461 Dixie Hwy Florence, KY 41042. Agnes will be laid to rest at Richwood Cemetery.