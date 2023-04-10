Obituaries » Aftab A. Khan

Burial Date: April 16, 2023 Steeplechase Club House 11301 Grand National Blvd. Walton, KY 41094 April 16, 6:30 - 8:30 p.m.

Aftab Ali Khan, passed away Monday, April 10, 2023 at the age of 78 years old. He was preceded in death by his wife Nargis Khan and his brother Tahseen Ali Khan. He is survived by his daughter Feryal Katsikas, his son Mohammed Khan, his son in law Steven Katsikas and his daughter in law Layna Khan. He is also survived by his grand children, Aiden Katsikas, Atticus Khan, Gianna Katsikas and Apollo Khan. He is also survived by his siblings, Naheed Masood, Asad Ali Khan, Zahid Ali Khan, Shahid Ali Khan and Nuzhat Iqbal. He also leaves behind his brother-in-law Tariq Khan and his wife Anjum Khan. Nieces and nephews include Maha Asad, Ammar Khan, Hina Tahseen Abbas, Farhan Waheed, Rabia Aamir, Saira Shahab. Prayer service is 2:00 pm Friday, April 14th at the Florence Islamic Center, 8020 Action Blvd. Florence, KY 41042. Committal prayers will follow at Highland Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell. Memorial service is 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at the Steeplechase Club House located at 11301 Grand National Blvd. Walton, KY.