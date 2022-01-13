Obituaries » Adeline M. Burkhardt

Burial Date: January 19, 2022 A visitation will be held Wednesday, January 19, 2022 from 10am until time of service at 1pm at Fares J. Radel Funeral Home, 822 York St, Newport, KY. Burial will immediately follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Southgate.

Adeline Mae Burkhardt, (nee Brown), aka “Baw Baw” and “Old Kurkhardt”, age 99. Mother of four, multi-generational grandmother of 17, and leader of SIX generations, passed away peacefully inside her beloved home in Cincinnati, Ohio with loved ones at her side.

Less than 3 months shy of celebrating her 100th birthday. Adeline was born into this world on April 6, 1922 in Dupont, Indiana to the late Alma Phillips and Almon Brown and she drew her last breath on January 13, 2022. She is preceded in death by the love of her life, her late husband Roscoe Bradley Burkhardt, sister Eleanora, grandson David A. Warren and younger brother, the late Delbert Wells. She is survived by her 4 remarkable children: Darlene Burkhardt Warren & Addie Mae (her canine “namesake”), Jean Burkhardt Hans, Barbara Burkhardt and Tommy Burkhardt (Bonnie), as well as 4 generations of loving grandchildren dwelling here and afar…

Adeline will be remembered by her witty “Pickle” comments, her love for Conway Twitty, Wheel of Fortune, Gone With The Wind and Yorkie dogs. Her home was her mansion and all were welcomed there.

Our Lord now welcomes Her into His mansion.

“Hello Darlin’

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Hospice of Cincinnati. Thank you for her wonderful care. Make check payable to Hospice of Cincinnati and mail to: