Obituaries » Adam R. Clayton

Adam Ryan Clayton, 36, of Hebron, KY passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021 in the comfort of his home, and surrounded by his loved ones. He was born December 5, 1984 in Cincinnati, OH. Adam was a true family man, and his wife and kids were his pride and joy. He always made family a top priority, and he showered them with love and support. Adam loved the outdoors, he enjoyed hiking and skateboarding, and taking fun adventures with his family. Adam had a big heart and a spirit that wouldn’t quit, and he leaves behind a legacy of love. His paternal grandfather: Bill Clayton preceded him in death. Adam is survived by his loving wife: Leah Clayton, his beloved children: Nolan and Savannah Clayton, his dear parents: Mark and Rhonda Clayton, his dear sister: Ashley Clayton (Stephen Thomas), his paternal grandmother: Shirley Clayton, his maternal grandparents: Marvin and Wilma Jones, his In-laws: Frank and Debbie Bonfilio, his sister-in-law: Erin Callery, his brother-in-law: Ben Bonfilio (Stephanie), and numerous loving aunts uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. It was Adam’s wishes to have his body cremated, and his ashes will be laid to rest at Burlington Cemetery in Burlington, KY. A Celebration of Adam’s life will be held on Sunday, June 20, 2021 from 1:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Boone Woods Park, 6000 Veterans Way, Burlington, KY. The Celebration of Life service will be held in the back half of the park near the stage.