Abraham “Don” Sutton, age 94 of Covington, Kentucky sadly passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022 at Ivy Knoll Senior Living Facility. Don was born on March 20, 1927 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Herbert and Dorris Sutton. He worked as a construction salesman for many years.

He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline Sutton.

Don is survived by his only daughter, Tracy (Michael) O’Keefe, his three grandchildren; Justin (Lauren) O’Keefe, Chase (Karmen) O’Keefe, Nicki O’Keefe, and three great grandchildren; Kali, Kendal, and Karleigh.