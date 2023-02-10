Obituaries » Aaron J. Roller

Burial Date: February 15, 2023 St. Thomas Church 26 E. Villa Place Ft. Thomas, KY 41075 Feb. 15, 12 - 1 p.m.

Aaron John Roller, 41, of Newport, KY, passed away on February 10, 2023 at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati, OH. Aaron lived in the Northern Kentucky area and graduated from Highlands High School. He had various jobs in remodeling homes and landscaping. In his free time, Aaron loved listening to music as well as watching and playing sports, especially baseball and the Cincinnati Reds. He was also a huge animal lover. People who knew Aaron described him as charismatic, hilarious, and he never knew a stranger. He had a profound ability to make anyone feel special and loved, and always managed to create a sense of fun wherever he went. He will be remembered as a loving father, brother, son, and friend to all.

Aaron is survived by his two sons, Roman Roller and Zander Baer, mother, Judy Andrea, father, George (Colleen) Roller, sister, Stephanie (Rob) Hasson, nephews, Hayden and Hunter Hasson, niece, Avery Hasson, and cousins, Allison (Bob) Borchardt and Andrea (Andy) Greely. He is blessed with a host of beloved cousins, aunts, and uncles.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 am to 11:30 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Muehlenkamp-Erschell Funeral Home, Fort Thomas. A Memorial Mass will be held following the visitation at 12:00 pm at the St. Thomas Church, 26 E Villa Pl, Fort Thomas, KY 41075. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Transitions – Drug Rehabilitation, 535 W Pike St. Covington, KY 41011.