Wee Folks Fest coming Saturday to Mainstrasse — wear costumes, parade pups, dance like fairies, more















Wee Folks Fest will take place on Saturday, June 10, at the enchanting 6th Street promenade off Mainstrasse. From 1-6 p.m., families and individuals of all ages are invited to immerse themselves in the joy and wonder of springtime at this whimsical celebration in Covington.

Building upon a local tradition that spans over 15 years in various forms, Wee Folks Fest warmly welcomes children and adults alike to partake in an array of delightful activities.

Attendees can engage in wand-making and other crafts, witness the enchanting maypole dance, or even take a spirited ride on handmade hobby horses. Throughout the day, talented storytellers will captivate audiences with their engaging tales, with new storytellers taking the stage at the top of each hour. Look out for a special appearance from SkoolAid, a beloved local group, among the storytellers.

The event will feature a diverse range of vendors, primarily comprised of Covington artisans and businesses, including the esteemed local arts nonprofit, Art Equals.

Featured events:

• The Pawrade: Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your small dogs in costumes and join the Pawrade of pups, adding an extra dose of cuteness and excitement to the festivities.

• Maypole Dance: Volunteers, especially little fairies, are encouraged to participate in the traditional maypole dance, adding their own touch of magic to the spectacle.

Costumes are highly encouraged for all attendees. Fairies, elves, dwarves, and any other fantastical wee folk are wholeheartedly welcomed to join in the whimsy.

Wee Folks Fest promises a day filled with laughter, imagination, and cherished memories. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience the magic of Covington in the company of loved ones. Mark your calendars for Saturday, June 10, and join us on the 6th Street promenade off Mainstrasse from 1-6 p.m. Admission is free, and an enchanting time is guaranteed for all who attend.