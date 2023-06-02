Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky to establish first U.S.-assembled BEV plant in Georgetown















Kentucky has further solidified its place as a national leader in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry as leaders at Toyota committed to retain 700 full-time Kentucky jobs and establish the company’s first U.S.-assembled battery electric vehicle (BEV) at Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky (TMMK) in Georgetown.

The project is part of a $591 million commitment for future projects at the Scott County facility.

“Toyota Kentucky set the standard for Toyota vehicle manufacturing in the U.S., and now we’re leading the charge with BEVs,” said Susan Elkington, president of TMMK. “Our incredible team of Kentuckians is excited to take on this new challenge while delivering the same great quality and reliability that our customers expect.”

Toyota leadership confirmed plans to assemble an all-new, three-row SUV BEV at TMMK as the operation – Toyota’s largest manufacturing facility in the world – leads the company’s vehicle carbon reduction efforts. Through its ongoing incentive agreement with the state, the company has committed to the retention of nearly 9,000 employees at the Georgetown operation.

TMMK will source batteries from Toyota’s North Carolina battery manufacturing plant, which also will expand to support further electrification of the company’s U.S.-based production.

This project follows an October 2021 announcement of a $461 million investment to upgrade the Georgetown facility and prepare the site for future vehicle electrification. That announcement included the transition of 1,400 indirect employees to direct Toyota roles.

“This is incredible news that further cements Kentucky as the center of the electric vehicle sector,” Gov. Beshear said. “Toyota has long been a vital part of the automotive industry in the commonwealth, and now the company is positioned to help lead us into the future. I want to thank the company’s leaders for their commitment to our state’s incredible workforce and can’t wait to see what’s next for Toyota and Kentucky.”

Wednesday’s announcement adds to the Georgetown site’s history of groundbreaking technology and production. In 2006, the operation was Toyota’s first plant in the United States to manufacture hybrid electric vehicles and was later selected to assemble fuel cell modules for use in hydrogen-powered, heavy-duty commercial trucks. The plant also plays a critical role in Toyota’s global electrification strategy, with an aggressive goal to offer electric or hybrid versions of every vehicle model by 2025.

With approximately $8.5 billion invested, TMMK is Toyota’s largest production facility globally and currently employs approximately 9,300 team members. Opened in 1988, more than 12 million vehicles have rolled off TMMK’s assembly lines, including America’s best-selling sedan (Camry) and best-selling SUV (RAV4). Current production capacity is approximately 550,000 vehicles and 600,000 engines annually, with a supplier base of more than 350 suppliers nationwide – including over 100 in Kentucky.

Kentucky’s automotive industry includes over 525 facilities, employing over 103,000 people full-time. Including Toyota’s investment, automotive-related companies have announced over $13 billion in new investments and approximately 15,000 full-time jobs for Kentuckians since the start of Gov. Beshear’s administration. Announced EV-related investment in the commonwealth now exceeds $10 billion and projects to create well over 10,000 Kentucky jobs.

TMMK also has played a central role in foreign-direct investment from Japanese-owned companies in the commonwealth. Currently, nearly 200 Japanese-owned manufacturing, service and technology-related facilities are located throughout the state, employing more than 45,000 people full time.

Governor’s Office