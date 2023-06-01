Thomas More University promotes Jerome Langguth to vice president and chief academic officer















Thomas More University has announced Jerome ‘Jay’ Langguth, Ph.D., who currently serves as interim vice president for academic affairs, takes on the expanded role of vice president and chief academic officer beginning June 1.

Langguth, who has been with the University since 2003, will now serve on the President’s Cabinet, as a member of various board committees, and as an officer of the University. He also continues to hold the rank of professor of philosophy, teaching as his schedule permits.

“As a long-standing member of our faculty and academic administration, I am confident that Jay will continue the mission-driven, thoughtful, and caring approach to his work,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “As vice president and chief academic officer, Jay is responsible for the advancement of our mission, academic programs, and being a strong advocate for our faculty.”

While serving as an interim vice president for the past year, Langguth worked closely with academic leadership and the deans of Thomas More’s three colleges — the St. Elizabeth College of Natural and Health Sciences, the College of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, and the Robert W. Plaster College of Business.

In this role Langguth was instrumental in student retention initiatives, advancing the mission of the University through new academic programs, launching the Second Century Core curriculum, and other initiatives in support of the Strategic Plan, Lighting the Way.

“I am humbled and honored to be taking on this new role, and by the support of the Thomas More community throughout my years here,” says Langguth. “I look forward to working with President Chillo, the academic leadership team, and the faculty and staff of Thomas More, on the many exciting projects that we will embark on in the upcoming academic year and beyond.”

