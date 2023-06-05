The Roost Latonia to host summer book fair Sunday, with Father’s Day gifts, summer reading and more















Nine authors will gather at The Roost Latonia on Sunday, June 11, for a summer book fair.

Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the authors and pick up books for Father’s Day gifts, including local travel and staycation adventures, romances, mysteries, true crime, sports and beach reads and as well as children’s summer reading. Attendees can also grab a latte from The Roost’s coffee bar and browse books, jewelry, antiques, gifts and more.

Summer Book Fair Authors:

True Crime writer Jane Simon Ammeson: Lincoln Road Trip; America’s Femme Fatale: The Story of Serial Killer Belle Gunness; Murders That Made Headlines: Crimes of Indiana; A Jazz Age Murder. Children’s book author Mary Barry: If Zebras Ziplined, illustrated by Steve Wallace—a brand new way to have a blast and learn phonics fast + a sneak peek at Gnomes, Gnats and Runaway Cats. Career newsman and Chilidog Press owner/publisher Peter Bronson: Forbidden Fruit: Sin City’s Underworld and the Supper Club Inferno and Not in Our Town: The Queen City vs. The King of Smut. Wine writer P. Faye Collins: A Wine Lover’s Odyssey Across Kentucky and Vineyard to Table Cooking with Kentucky Wine. Bill Koch: Huggs (Former players talk about what it was like to play for Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins.) Annette Lackner’s first novel: A Jury of One’s Fears. By reader request, she is working on a sequel. Annette is involved with Women Writing for a Change, having previously served on the board. Bestselling romance novelists Jessica Lemmon: The Man She Loves to Hate—Texas Cattleman’s Club series, Eye Candy—a “Real Love” novel and Shannon Richard: Dog Days Forever, Untold—Book 7 of the Country Roads series. Travel writer Kathy Witt: Cincinnati Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for Cincinnati’s Hidden Treasures and Secret Cincinnati: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure.

The Roost Latonia, locates at 3616 Decoursey Avenue, is a community gathering space offering art, antiques, coffee and more.

The Roost Latonia