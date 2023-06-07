St. Vincent de Paul heat relief program providing A/C units to those with respiratory illness for 25th year















Now in its 25th year, St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky’s (SVdPNKY) annual Summer Breeze program, sponsored by St. Elizabeth Healthcare, began June 1 and will run through August 31.

As the only annual heat relief program in Northern Kentucky, SVdPNKY will provide new air-conditioning units to neighbors of all ages suffering from documented medical conditions such as asthma or COPD at no cost to them, and fans to anyone upon request.

The heat and humidity that the summer brings can exacerbate medical conditions for those who suffer from respiratory health issues. Because of this, SVdPNKY have once again partnered with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to bring this initiative to life.

“Every patient responds to the rising summer temperatures and humidity levels differently,” said Dr. Chaitanya Mandapakala, a Pulmonologist at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “As a clinician, I often see patients negatively impacted from seasonal changes, which can lead to hospitalization or other long-term effects. It’s important that individuals who struggle to thrive during hotter weather have access to cool, clean air. Unfortunately, this is a healthcare disparity that is not often considered or addressed. The Summer Breeze initiative is quite literally saving the lives of our friends, family and neighbors.”

As the cost of living increases, the need for air conditioners and fans remains consistent. This year, even more of our neighbors in need will not be able to absorb the rise in prices for these items. SVdPNKY’s Summer Breeze Program helps economically disadvantaged clients with severe medical conditions stay healthy and cool in their homes all summer.

“This program is essential to making sure members of our community stay healthy as temperatures rise,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent De Paul Northern Kentucky. “Being able to provide these valuable resources to our neighbors in need is an important initiative for us as an organization and our community. We are grateful for the support that has allowed us to continue serving the community.”

Last summer, SVdPNKY provided 378 AC units and fans, valued at over $22,000, to those suffering from the summer heat and humidity. Neighbors in need of an air conditioner or fan can reach out to SVdPNKY by calling the Assistance Help Line at 859-341-3219 between Monday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Neighbors may receive a new AC unit every five years with a doctor’s note or a fan every year without a doctor’s note. More information about this program and other services can be found at www.svdpnky.org.

This program is made possible by financial support from generous donors and foundations like St. Elizabeth Healthcare and the Agnes Nordloh Charitable Trust. To help purchase new AC units and fans for our neighbors in need, please donate at www.svdpnky.org.

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky