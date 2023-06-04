SD1 announces 2024 rates, includes second reduction in stormwater management fee















During their annual meeting at Sanitation District No. 1 (SD1) on Friday, the judges/executive of Boone, Campbell and Kenton Counties voted to approve SD1’s fiscal year 2024 budget, which includes a second reduction of the region’s stormwater management fee in three years.

All stormwater customers will see a 5 percent reduction in the stormwater management fee. Monthly stormwater bills will drop from $4.54 to $4.31 per equivalent residential unit (ERU), while quarterly nonresidential bills will drop from $13.62 to $12.93 per ERU.

“SD1 always seeks to strike the proper balance between environmental leadership and fiscal responsibility,” said SD1 Executive Director Adam Chaney. “Our stormwater management program addresses critical stormwater infrastructure needs across our region to combat flooding and erosion and improve water quality. At the same time, enhanced efficiencies and improved technologies have enabled us to provide these services while reducing our stormwater fee again this year.”

When combined with a 10-percent reduction in 2021, SD1 has reduced its stormwater fee by 15 percent in the last three years.

SD1 will continue with its sanitary sewer base rate structure, which was created in 2019 to align sanitary sewer rates with the cost of providing service while also addressing the impacts of declining water consumption on the utility’s operating budget. The fiscal year 2024 budget introduces a similar structure for nonresidential customers.

SD1 charges a base rate for the first 2 hundred cubic feet (HCF) of wastewater treated and a variable rate for each additional HCF. As the base rate increases, the variable rate decreases. This means that some customers will see their sanitary sewer bill increase while others will see their bill decrease.

The base rate will increase from $26 to $30 per month in fiscal year 2024, and the variable rate will decrease from $4.72 per HCF to $4.18 per HCF. The environmental surcharge, which helps fund SD1’s Clean H2O40 sewer overflow mitigation program, will remain $8 per month.

These rate adjustments, which will take effect on July 1, are anticipated to result in a five percent revenue increase needed to fund the obligations of SD1’s long-term capital program.

“Like everyone else, SD1 continues to feel the effects of inflation on our operating costs,” Chaney said, “but our staff does an exceptional job of continuously improving our processes and maximizing efficiencies to provide greater value for our ratepayers.”

Sanitation District No. 1