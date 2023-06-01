Rob Franxman named Assistant County Administrator in Boone County, part of Webster’s new plan















By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Rob Franxman has been named Boone County Assistant County Administrator/County Engineer.

The recommendation was made by Matthew Webster, who is currently Assistant County Administrator, but has been named as successor to County Administrator Jeffrey Earlywine, who will retire on July 31. Webster has a plan to restructure the county’s personnel, not increasing the headcount or the budget, but moving people around according to their talents.

“Rob Franxman has been an exemplary member of our senior leadership team for the last three and a half years,” said Webster. “I am pleased to recommend him to the court. His experience with the transportation cabinet is invaluable and his leadership abilities have been of the highest caliber.”

Franxman is no stranger to a dual job title, as he was hired in November of 2019 as County Engineer/Director of Public Works.

Webster wanted an assistant administrator who could take some of the work more suited to an engineer off of the county administrator’s plate, freeing the administrator to work on other projects.

Instead of one person taking the position of Assistant county Administrator, eventually there will be another co-administrator which will be announced as the reorganization proceeds.

Webster read off an impressive list of jobs that Franxman will now be responsible for; Public Works, the Building Department, code enforcement, Capital projects and a special events coordinator, in addition to being a lead for the development and advocacy of the 6 year road project, overseeing public infrastructure projects, transportation grants, will assist with economic development projects, and continue to oversee all the associated duties of the county engineer.

To help Franxman, they will promote a management level team member to directly supervise public works who will report to Franxman. The position is already in the budget, but was delayed in the posting.

“I believe we are simply utilizing current resources in the most efficient manner,” said Webster.

One of the Commissioners asked if Franxman will move over into the Administration building, but Webster said he will stay at the Public Works shop for now, at least until he gets used to his new position.

Judge Executive Gary Moore said if they do decide to move him over to the Administrative department, they have a small office available that he could move into.

The vote was held, and all three commissioners, plus Judge Moore, voted unanimously to create the position and put Franxman into it.

“The goal is to maximize our ability to continue producing the highest quality and quantity of work, but to do so in a way that leverages our talent, and positions ourselves such that we can engage more in departmental development, constituent services, communications, and other court directed priorities,” said Webster. “In short, we are very fortunate to have the skill set that Franxman brings to the organization.”

Franxman will begin to assume the new role immediately, even though the reorganization doesn’t officially begin until August 1, but this will enable the first phase of the reorganization to begin so that Franxman can take some of the duties and responsibilities to allow Webster to go on to other projects, and to allow other changes to be smoother and more in line with the new restructuring.