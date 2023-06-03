One Highland lifestyle community invites public to art show in burgeoning Ft. Thomas Cultural Arts District















A public art show designed to showcase both regional artists and the luxury Residences at One Highland will take place June 10-11, in the heart of revitalized downtown Fort Thomas.

Greiwe Development, one of the region’s leading developers of lifestyle communities, will host the event.

Terri Schmitt, a painter, designer and new resident at One Highland, is curating a dynamic collection of more than 100 paintings by regional artists along with fine artists and sculptors curated by the ADC Fine Art Gallery.

Open to the public and free of charge, the show will present from 12-4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11. The location is 1 Highland Avenue in Fort Thomas, on the third floor of Residences of One Highland, across the street from the ADC Fine Art Gallery and Fort Thomas Cultural Arts Center.

“Fort Thomas is in the midst of an economic and cultural renaissance,” said Rick Greiwe, principal at Greiwe Development. “The community saw an opportunity for a unique art showcase as part of a burgeoning Cultural Arts District, while at the same time celebrating the new residential community of One Highland and the vibrant downtown environment. We’re excited to bring this special experience to Fort Thomas.”

The three-level, 18-unit One Highland mixed-use luxury condominium development includes shops and gathering places on street level with luxury residences above. Local staple Fort Thomas Coffee Wine Bar & Business Center occupies the corner location. The Residences at One Highland floor plans are light-filled and beautifully appointed, a perfect venue for viewing a unique collection of artworks.

“It’s an honor to curate such an incredible collection from local artists and our friends at the ADC Fine Art Gallery and the Fort Thomas Cultural Arts Center,” said Terri Schmitt. “As a new resident at One Highland, I’m pleased to showcase this wonderful place to live and the incredible arts and culture scene that is growing here.”

In addition to the new location of the ADC Fine Art Gallery, other new businesses are flocking to Fort Thomas, including, yoga studios, restaurants, retail and more. “With the downtown rebranding and a focus on adding new organizations that match with our economic development goals, there’s a palpable energy brewing across Fort Thomas,” said Chanda Calentine, Economic Development Director and Events Coordinator for the City of Fort Thomas. “The Art of Living at One Highland event is another example of that energy and we can’t wait to welcome people from across the Tri-State to experience it for themselves on June 10-11.”

One Highland, located at the corner of Fort Thomas and Highland avenues, is the new mixed-use luxury condominium development in Fort Thomas. It features 12,985 square feet of street-level retail/office space and 18 single-level condominiums, providing residents luxury, modern living in the center of Fort Thomas. One Highland is a partnership of Greiwe Development, North American Properties and Sibcy Cline. For more information, visit www.fortthomaslifestyle.com.

