Ohio River Challenge canoes have embarked on second half of their 250-mile paddle to Louisville















The intrepid paddlers celebrating the Ohio River Challenge will embark on the second half of their journey this morning from the boat ramp at the Gilday Recreation Complex at 3540 Southside Ave. in Cincinnati. They made their way there from their starting point at Porsmouth, Ohio, on June 2.

Their challenge is to finish the second half of their 250-mile, ten-day canoe paddle to Louisville.

Paddlers are traveling in two 30-foot-long Voyageur canoes and are camping in communities along the way as they promote river recreation and the Ohio River Way of Life. The team in two canoes are retracing the route of past explorers. Their expedition has a modern-day mission: to forge partnerships that showcase our region’s natural beauty, cultural heritage and abundant opportunities for outdoor recreation.

Along the way, the team of adventurers are mooring their 30-foot-long Voyageur canoes in river towns large and small. At each stop, these ambassadors of the Ohio River Way are connecting with community leaders and residents while getting a taste for the local culture. At the end of each day, they’ll continue these conversations at a local eatery before making camp for the night.

The expedition’s lead organizer is Dr. David Wicks, chair of Louisville’s River City Paddle Sports and vice chair of the Ohio River Way.

“As we float down this majestic river, we’re shining a light on the tapestry of vibrant culture, untold stories and ecological wonders that weave the fabric of the Ohio River Way,” Wicks said. “If you’re looking for an adventure, you don’t have to look far from home. The Ohio is right here.”

“This expedition encapsulates the very essence of the Ohio River Way,” said Brewster Rhoads, chair of the Ohio River Way. “We’re eager to immerse ourselves in the awe-inspiring beauty and rich history of the river, while promoting outdoor recreation and connecting the communities that are a part of its legacy. Together, we can celebrate the Ohio River Way of Life and cultivate sustainable economic growth throughout our region.”

The voyagers remaining stops include:

• June 7: Rising Sun, Indiana

• June 8: Vevay, Indiana

• June 9: Madison, Indiana

• June 10: Westport, Kentucky

• June 11: Arrive in Louisville, Kentucky

The Ohio River Challenge is organized by River City Paddle Sports in partnership with the Ohio River Way, both 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations. The mission of River City Paddle Sports is to expand community access to paddle sports through education, outreach and competition. The Ohio River Way is a region-wide organization that works to promote outdoor adventure, attract sustainable tourism and enhance the overall quality of life in the river towns.

After arriving in Louisville, members of the public are invited to attend a celebration of the expedition and the Ohio River at the Goodbounce pickleball yard in Louisville’s Waterfront Park from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.