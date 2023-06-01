Northern Kentucky Pride parade and PrideFest is Sunday, festival features fun activities















After a record turnout in 2022, NKY Pride is back and better than ever with a full schedule of family-friendly events culminating with the annual NKY Pride Parade and PrideFest.

The NKY Pride Parade begins on Sunday, June 4 at 1 p.m., starting at Madison Avenue in Covington. The parade will end in Goebel Park, kicking off NKY PrideFest — a family-friendly festival that will feature fun activities, live entertainment, and over 100 vendors including local artisans, organizations, and more.

Other events planned as part of NKY Pride 2023 include:

• The NKY Pride Rooftop Drag Show on Thursday, June 1 from 6–8 p.m. at Braxton Brewing Company, featuring the release of Braxton’s new Pride Watermelon Raddler and a drag show emceed by Molly Mormen. (Please note this is a 21+ event.)

• The Queers with Gears Community Bike Ride on Friday, June 2 from 5:30–7 p.m., kicking off at Roebling Point Books and Coffee in Covington and ending at Darkness Brewing in Bellevue.

• The NKY Pride Pop-Up Shop on Saturday, June 3 from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. at the NKY Pride Center, offering attendees the opportunity to get their NKY Pride swag a day early.

• The NKY Pride Afterparty on Sunday, June 4 from 5-8:30 p.m. at Hotel Covington, featuring a show hosted by Mirelle Jane Divine.

“At a time when the rights of LGBTQA+ individuals are under attack across the nation and within the state of Kentucky, it is more important than ever for our community to come together and be seen,” said Bonnie Meyer, President of the Northern Kentucky Pride Center. “Pride is an opportunity to celebrate but also to advocate for equity and inclusion for all LGBTQA+ members of the Northern Kentucky community.”

NKY Pride 2023 is presented by the City of Covington, with support from additional sponsors meetNKY, Equitas Health, Aetna, CVG, Anthem Medicaid, U.S. Bank, Braxton Brewing Company, and Hotel Covington.