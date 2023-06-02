NKY Chamber’s June 13 Eggs ‘N Issues to explore importance of women in high-ranking positions















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will welcome three panelists for Eggs‘N Issues: Women in High-Ranking Leadership Positions on Tuesday, June 13, from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center-South, located at 1379 Donaldson Road in Erlanger.

Cara Brooks, Economic Development Manager in the Ohio and Kentucky territories for Duke Energy, will moderate the panel and lead discussions about career paths, challenges encountered and advice for other women aspiring to fill leadership roles.

The scheduled speakers are:

• Jeanne Schroer, CRE, President and CEO of the Catalytic Fund, has 40 years of experience as a real estate professional and oversees the not-for-profit company that raised $25,000,000 in private capital to make quality place-based investments in Northern Kentucky’s River Cities to enhance regional economic development and local community development. • Amy B. Spiller, State President – Ohio and Kentucky for Duke Energy, is accountable for advancing the company’s rate and regulatory initiatives and managing the government relations, economic development and community affairs functions throughout the region. • Alecia Webb-Edgington, President of Life Learning Center, built a noteworthy career with the U.S. Department of State, Kentucky State Police, Kentucky Homeland Security and in the Kentucky House of Representatives before taking on her role with the organization that provides holistic, integrated continuum of care for at-risk citizens.

“As part of the NKY Chamber’s goal to help professional women grow and achieve, we are honored to welcome these high-ranking women in leadership to the Eggs ‘N Issues stage,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “Hearing their stories and pathways to success can inspire the next generation of leaders. Programs like these help to ensure Northern Kentucky is representative of all who live, work, play, learn and give back here, both now and in the future.”

Eggs ‘N Issues: Women in High-Ranking Leadership Positions will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30 to 7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow and end approximately at 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.

