Newport Education Foundation accepting donations for renovation of high school’s Wildcat Stadium















The Newport Education Foundation is now accepting donations to help pay for the renovation of Newport High School’s Wildcat Stadium.

The Foundation – with the support of the Newport Board of Education and Newport Independent Schools administration – is seeking to raise $1 million or more for the renovations project’s $5 million second phase, which includes construction of locker rooms, restrooms and a concession stand.

“We have had a lot of people reach out and ask how they can help with the renovation,” said Newport Independent Schools Superintendent Tony Watts. “We certainly appreciate anyone who wants to continue the district’s rich tradition of athletics.”

Tax deductible contributions can be made online or by sending a check to:

Newport Education Foundation

Attn: Jennifer Hoover

30 W. 8th St.

Newport, KY 41071

Memo line: Stadium Project

The renovation of the stadium has been launched with the $3 million phase one that includes the demolition of the existing structure – which was built in 1937 – site preparation and the installation of new bleachers.

Last season, The Wildcats played its games on the road and practiced at Holmes High School in Covington after the stadium failed a building inspection. The team hopes to be playing in the renovated stadium this fall, school officials have said.