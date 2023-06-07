Mike Tussey: Lifetime friends become lifetime memories and lifetime treasures















One of the greatest blessings you can have is that of lifetime friends. If you’re lucky, you have one, or possibly even more. You know, the person you met during your school years, and somehow, after those many years you kept in touch in person, phone or the internet.

It’s a good bet you have that “special” person in your life today. Whatever brought you together as close friends, somehow still clicks today. The dictionary says that the definition of friendship is really very short and to the point: “Friendship is two or more people who support each other through the challenges of life through trust.”

Let’s take a look what real friends do; here we go:

• A friend shares emotions honestly

• A friend is a great listener

• A true friend does not pretend

• True friends will communicate with you

• A true friend respects you

• True friends will become your confidant

Over the years, we all seem to take different roads in our lifetime and seemingly, we just fade away. So, when things in your life slow down a bit, sometimes we have those thoughts of the good times spent with an old time friend. You never forget when you met that special friend back in those younger years, or someone you worked with and you enjoyed their humor, honesty and always being there for each other.

Here’s an idea, remember that your true friend could be just a call away. Give them a call today. If you lost track, begin the investigation. Find that number.

My advice comes with two lifetime friends that I have had over these many decades and we still maintain contact even today.

#1 TOM LYNCH. We met during our high school years back in the mid 50’s and became friends. Little did we know that some 15 years later, we would serve our community with the Ashland, Kentucky Police Department as Officers until we retired. Tom and I worked the same shifts and the streets for many years. We had a lot in common. We both loved sports and we both were very candid with our thoughts and honesty. We remain friends to this day and keep in touch via a phone call even though; we live 2 hours apart just to keep tabs on each other. Our friendship is now nearing 70 years.

#2 AL ABLER. Al and I became friends in 1956 when we met during our college years. He was from Fon du Lac, Wisconsin, and a few years older, but we hit it off just fine. Discussing our college antics of those golden years even today brings smiles to our faces. After those college years, we both remained locally in the area and ironically, both entered into broadcasting at the same station WCMI in 1963. The decades passed by and we then decided to personally keep in touch by visiting each other’s homes and catching up while playing scrabble or just chatting away the hours. Al and his wife Ruth reside today in a suburb of Cincinnati about 20 minutes from our home in Florence.

In fact, Al who just turned 89 recently, share something great in common. We both met our wives at the Bluegrass Grill back in Ashland. Al met Ruth at the Bluegrass in 1958 and they share their 63rd Anniversary here in 2023. We still continue to meet for lunch every few months to simply catch up. In fact, we will meet very soon once again here in June, and you can bet those memories will fly by.

It’s always a good feeling because our friendship has continued through the last 69 years.

My wife Jo’s lifetime friend is PAT BAER. Patty as Jo calls her, became friends back in Ashland when they attended Coles Junior High in the mid 50’s and then onto high school graduation in 1958. Their very close friendship over the decades has nurtured itself even more these days via the internet and the phone.

Their birthdays are just 5 days apart in the month of May and of course, they call each other and the long conversation begins. During their High School years they grew closer and even after graduation you would seemingly always finding them doing things together. I always felt that their friendship became strong and has persevered over the decades because they are so much alike. The do not mince words, they tell it like it is. Both are very outspoken.

One night in 1961 at a favorite Ashland Drive In restaurant called the Bluegrass, Pat being the ultimate friend introduced me to Jo saying, “Mike, have you met Camilla Jo?” Upon Pat’s introduction of Jo, the rest is history as Jo and I are approaching our 62nd wedding anniversary here in June.

Pat and Jo’s friendship is now in its 70th year and still going strong.

Our hope is that sometime soon we all three can get together at least one more time.

When you step back and take a long look at friendship, it really comes in 3 levels. One would be those friends you worked with for a few years and shared experiences, memories and concerns and still do sometimes after retirement. Then there are the ones that show their feelings when you are sick or in the hospital and send flowers or call you and wish you well. Thirdly, there are those friends whom you meet periodically via a civic group, club or just for lunch once in awhile.

For me, there is such a group that I am very proud to be involved with that is known here in Northern Kentucky as the “SUPERJOX.” We gather at a local restaurant quarterly and share our lifetime memories, humor and our insights of the day. In fact, our next quarterly meeting will be our “summer slam” at Barleycorns in Lakeside Park, on Friday July 21 at 11:30.

These friendships are spawned because of the commonalities we all share; our professional accomplishments and the sheer understanding and respect of our profession. Such as the SUPERJOX-Broadcasting’s Elite consisting of these 10 Hall of Famers in the attached photo: JIM LABARBARA, ANDY FURMAN, DUSTY RHODES, ALAN CUTLER, ERNIE BROWN, RIC ROBINSON, DENNY WRIGHT, MIKE TUSSEY, MARTY BRENNAMAN, RANDY MICHAELS

So, there it is, a spoonful of thoughts and photos about a wonderful element of our lives, we call friendship. Those smiles tell you all about why we meet.

Remember, the people we accept as our friends also serve as a cherished treasure of life for us all.

Put some fun into your life, call a friend today. Have lunch. You’ll be glad you did.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.