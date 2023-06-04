Life Learning Center to host its second graduation ceremony of ’23 on June 16; public invited















On Friday, June 16th, Life Learning Center (LLC) will host its second graduation ceremony of 2023, celebrating the Members who have completed LLC’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life.

The mission of Life Learning Center is to deliver an innovative holistic, integrated continuum of education and care to assist individuals overcome challenges and barriers, allowing them to step up to their highest potential. By helping people learn, secure, and sustain a better way of living through gainful employment, LLC is building a caring and serving community.

The Graduation ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at 20 West 18th St., Covington.

Immediately following the ceremony will be a dinner celebration. The event is open to the public and community members are encouraged to attend; however, the meal is reserved for only those individuals who RSVP in advance.

RSVPs can be made here and must be received by Monday, June 12.

Life Learning Center’s transformational skills program, Foundations for a Better Life focuses on addressing five domains of life: Physical, Financial, Spiritual, Emotional and Relational. The curriculum assists low-income, unemployed, and underemployed individuals identify and overcome the barriers they are facing. In addition, LLC serves as a focal point of resources for community-based recovery support, including peer support, a diverse array of recovery support groups, employment supports, and life skills training necessary for employment retention.

On June 16, guests will witness a traditional graduation ceremony; graduates will don caps and gowns and be recognized with Pomp and Circumstance. In reality, this is the first time many of these individuals will have completed something meaningful, making the ceremony much more significant.

Honored speakers include representatives from the graduating class as well as Jennifer Mauch, a Life Learning Center Member from Greater Comfort Heating and Air.