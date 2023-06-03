Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts to kick off Behringer-Crawford’s 2023 Music@BCM concert series June 8















Master showman and sax-playing front man Leroy Ellington is kicking off the 2023 Music@BCM summer concert series, Thursday, June 8 at 7 p.m. with a funky firestorm of soul.

Ellington and his band of Sacred Hearts will be delivering a unique blend of blues, rock and soulful R&B that will beckon guests to get up and dance. Based out of Cincinnati and a fan favorite for decades, Ellington is best known for his work as a saxophonist and a staple in the Cincinnati music scene. He founded “The Leroy Ellington Band” in 2012 which later transformed into the “Sacred Hearts” in 2017.

Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts released their Sanctified CD in February 2019 and it has enjoyed worldwide success, including: “Good Time Blues” debuted on the “Roots Music Report” /Blues/Rock charts at #4, and stayed in the top 20 singles for 8 weeks, “Sanctified” debuted in the top 50 on the “Roots Music Report” Blues/Rock charts, and stayed there for more than 8 weeks and “Sanctified” remains at #66 in the Top 200 Blues albums of 2019. In March of 2020, Leroy Ellington’s Sacred Hearts released their latest CD, “Live & Kickin’ It,” recorded live in 2019.

Ellington is showcased by a group of the top musicians in the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky area. Names and faces you’ll surely recognize from years of skillful performance: Max Gise on guitar, Bud Banks on keys, Jeff Mellott on drums, Matt Wiles on bass, Sonya Jackson and Karen Bolden aka “The Soul Flower Singers” on backing vocals.

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum