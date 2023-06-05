Kentucky Symphony Orchestra rolls out its free summer concert series in Devou Park, Tower Park

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra rolls out its popular summer concert series to outdoor amphitheaters in Devou Park (Covington) and Tower Park (Fort Thomas) touting free, nostalgic, family-friendly regional gatherings with appreciative audiences, great musicians and a variety of fabulous music.
Summer 2023 marks the orchestra’s 29th consecutive summer series of concerts in the parks. Though free to attend, these performances are not free to produce. Volunteers at donation boxes around the concert bowls accept contribution to continue this memory-making tradition.
Audiences are encouraged to register at kyso.org for weather and information updates.
Here is this summer’s schedule:
Boogie Nights
(70s music, fashion & dancing keep on truckin’)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 (Devou Park)
7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 (Tower Park)
Nearly 50 years ago, the music, fashion, and common groove of Disco made every night out a party, where no one felt excluded. Time travel with the KSO’s Boogie Band and vocalists to the era of bell- bottoms, platform shoes, unbuttoned shirts and the music of Donna Summer, KC & the Sunshine Band, ABBA, The Village People, The BeeGees and many more. Everyone will be dancing.
(Water fun, a sing-a-long & royal fireworks)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 5 (Devou Park)
7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 6 (Tower Park)
The KSO sets the “Way Back Machine” to early 18th Century England and the music of Georg Friedrich Händel. Everyone knows Handel’s hit tunes, heard during the holidays, at weddings, and via television commericals. Pack your spritzers for Handel’s Water Music. Invite your choir buddies to join you on the lawn for a “Hallelujah Chorus”sing-a-long. Then sit back, as the sky darkens, for some Royal Fireworks Music and….well fireworks.
TV Guide
(TV Themes & Toons of the 1950s-90s)
7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 2 (Devou Park)
7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 3 (Tower Park)
Nothing zaps folks back in time like the television programs of their youth. The KSO pulls out TV themes from the 1950s through today. After intermission, the audience re-lives the age of Saturday morning kids programming with themes from the Rocky and Bullwinkle to the Animaniacs. The evening ends with full-length Pink Panther, Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry cartoons.
The KSO will continue serving its unique brand of culture and entertainment to NKY and Greater Cincinnati audiences. For those who wish to avoid outdoor crowds, dress rehearsals on Saturday mornings, (7/8, 8/5 & 9/2) at 10 a.m. in Devou Park (Covington), are open to anyone. Sunday evening programs will be live streamed from Tower Park (Ft. Thomas).
The KSO appreciates the generous support of The H.B., E.W. & F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, The Josephine Russell Schell Charitable Trust, Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, The Milburn Family, Wohlgemuth-Herschede, The Charles & Ruth Seligmann Family Foundations, Matinée Musicale Cincinnati and The National Endowment for the Arts, along with local corporate sponsors: St. Elizabeth Health Care, Fischer Homes, Schneller Knochelmann Heating and Air and Regal Maid, and the cities of Covington and Fort Thomas for hosting the KSO’s 2023 summer series.
Concessions and food trucks will be on-site at both Devou and Tower Parks. Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs. For more information, registration (for weather updates) and directions, visit the KSO at kyso.org or call (859) 431-6216. $5 (per person) suggested donation. Free parking.
TANK Shuttles are running from Cov Cath parking lot to the Devou band shell for $1 each way.