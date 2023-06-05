Kentucky Symphony Orchestra rolls out its free summer concert series in Devou Park, Tower Park















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra rolls out its popular summer concert series to outdoor amphitheaters in Devou Park (Covington) and Tower Park (Fort Thomas) touting free, nostalgic, family-friendly regional gatherings with appreciative audiences, great musicians and a variety of fabulous music.

Summer 2023 marks the orchestra’s 29th consecutive summer series of concerts in the parks. Though free to attend, these performances are not free to produce. Volunteers at donation boxes around the concert bowls accept contribution to continue this memory-making tradition.

Audiences are encouraged to register at kyso.org for weather and information updates.

Here is this summer’s schedule:

Boogie Nights

(70s music, fashion & dancing keep on truckin’)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8 (Devou Park)

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 9 (Tower Park)

Nearly 50 years ago, the music, fashion, and common groove of Disco made every night out a party, where no one felt excluded. Time travel with the KSO’s Boogie Band and vocalists to the era of bell- bottoms, platform shoes, unbuttoned shirts and the music of Donna Summer, KC & the Sunshine Band, ABBA, The Village People, The BeeGees and many more. Everyone will be dancing.