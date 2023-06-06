Kentucky by Heart: We have state symbols, but there is always room for change; Kyians share their ideas















By Steve Flairty

NKyTribune Columnist

Most anyone who has been a student in my elementary classroom knows that I teach and quiz students frequently on the Kentucky state symbols. Interestingly, I notice that often they struggle with knowing the state wild animal, which is the gray squirrel, and the state fish, the Kentucky spotted bass.

Typical responses — or guesses — for the animal are wildcat or the horse — which has its own category and is the thoroughbred. Likely, answering “wildcat” comes from the UK basketball mascot. I then inform them that it is the gray — and not “red” squirrel. Without me telling them, almost none of them know that the spotted bass is the state fish. That’s ironic because many, I know, are avid fishermen.

Which makes me think about the lack of connections for some Kentuckians with the two symbols… should we consider the idea of making changes to these two? You might say that choosing the gray squirrel and spotted bass is somewhat arbitrary, anyway. There’s precedence for making changes.

The Kentucky coffeetree served as the state tree from 1976 to 1994, replacing the tulip poplar, which the state legislature had designated in 1956. The tulip poplar made a comeback, replacing the coffeetree and is currently the state’s tree symbol.

For the state’s wild animal, the gray squirrel works for me. It’s all over the state, and my wife and I often see one or more in our yard and sometimes in our maple and oak trees. But what about another wild critter that graces the Commonwealth—the common opossum — or in Kentucky, ‘possum? Julie Sloan, of Morehead, thinks so.

“Possum. Friendly, eats ticks, gets along with cats (and) if you separate your garbage into compost—not compost but food—they’ll stick to the ‘not compost but food’ and leave the rest alone. I love them,” she said.

Roger Guffey, of Lexington, said that “most people associate the state with opossums, but they are not as cute as squirrels,” adding facetiously, “They need a better press agent.”

Back to the squirrel, though. Jeanine Lester, of Winchester, opined that “if we have to have a squirrel, it should be the big, beautiful fox squirrel.” It’s reported to be Kentucky’s largest squirrel and is an incredible jumper. It measures up to twenty-seven inches long.

Jeanine shared an amusing anecdote about a flamboyant-tailed squirrel visiting her home, causing her canine, “Halligan the Wonder Dog,” to demonstrate she had found something awry. “She was barking at the spare tire,” said Jeanine, “and the tire was barking right back! Our “Foxy Squirrel” had strolled through the yard and Halligan had treed it underneath my truck. I carried the dog, which was not happy, into the house, and Foxy escaped after a few hours.”

Fox squirrels, Jeanine added, “are gorgeous close-up, the colors matching the chestnut red of the fox,” and she bemoans the fact that urbanization and habitat loss are taking their toll.

What about a black bear for the state wild animal? Lydia Jacobs, of Pippa Passes, posted pictures of one in her yard, finding the creature amusing. Lexington resident Eric Fruge favors the smallish chipmunk, saying “Almost everybody has at least one.” Another mention is the whitetail deer, and put to a vote, its beauty and gracefulness would likely be tough to beat.

Natalie Walker is thinking outside the box with her mention of the hellbender, an amphibian. “I like them, even though they aren’t as cute as squirrels. They are much more elusive. I don’t know the conservation status, but it would also have the benefit of focusing on habitat protection. They are not pretty but if you could consider a unique amphibian, I would love to have them as the state animal.” Interestingly, Kentucky has no designation for amphibians, though several do.

Amy Mullins and Ashley McKee sent me several pictures of their nominee for the state wild animal, one who loiters around their homes. “Since I see so many groundhogs here in Stamping Ground and on roads all over Scott County, I’d say groundhog,” said Amy. And for the fish, Amy mentioned the largemouth bass because, she said, “We have some big mouths in Kentucky.”

Other alternatives mentioned for the state fish are the flathead catfish and the bluegill. I have been a bluegill fan since I was a child. When I read in outdoors magazines about anglers wetting their lines and catching trout, largemouth bass, muskies, and other fish I considered superstars and mostly out of my reach, I knew there was always a simple catch I could pull up on the bank with my cane pole—the usually very smallish bluegill.

It seemed that they always liked my simple earthworm bait, and they swam close to the bank, perfect for my modest place in life with no boat to use. I’m still amazed at the time I used dandelion stems — from a distance, a stem looks like a fishing worm — and caught bluegills. To me, and I’ll coin a new word, bluegills are the “Everyfish” for Everyman.

Nathan Hickerson, of Brandenburg, is exuberant about his choices. “Black bears are my favorite animals,” he said. “Their population growth over the last twenty years is a true Kentucky wildlife success story! Bluegill are an abundant and easy way to introduce kids to the outdoors. Also, they’re pretty darn tasty!

There are always jokesters around to lighten up discussions, and here are some ideas expressed in that way. Connie McDonald, of Nicholasville, thinks the “snipe” should be Kentucky’s state wild animal. Some of us old-timers know that snipes do exist, but we also know that they are only imaginary when it comes to a practical joke often played on young people in group activities during summer camps and such. Connie noted that she has done some “trickin’” herself.

For her two state symbols, Barbara Barron suggested a black panther (animal) and a “little ole crawdad (fish, I guess).” Amy Mullins calls her possum twosomes that visit her home “Bonnie and Clyde;” Ashley McKee calls hers “Larry and Garry.” Wilmore resident Jill Snyder traffics in punny humor, saying she suggests the “turn signal” as the state fish because she is always “fishin’” to see them in use.”

Hey, maybe Kentucky also needs to institute a “state comedian”… on second thought, maybe we should stay with the symbols we already have.