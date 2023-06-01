Ken Rechtin: Volunteerism is not dead — at least not in Newport where volunteering is alive, and well















Yes, nationally the number of folks giving of their time, talent, and treasure to serve the greater good has been declining.

Many folks believe that volunteerism is dead. An example often cited is the declining number of

volunteer firefighters and volunteer fire departments. Please don’t count me as one of those who see the end of volunteering. I see a bright future if we are willing to commit to support and encourage our VOLUNTEERS.

First allow me to brag a bit about the involvement and volunteerism of our Newport citizens. But to be brief (very difficult for me), I will mention only a few of the exciting efforts led by our extraordinary citizens.

Newport volunteers make our city exceptional:

Newport has three active neighborhood groups: The Westside Citizen Coalition, The East Row Historic Foundation and the Clifton Neighborhood Association. Each of these groups meet at least monthly, they have group email and Facebook pages. They organize neighborhood yard sales, block parties, block cleanups, new neighbor welcome events and tree plantings, just to name a few activities. Oh, I almost forgot, one of these neighborhoods puts on a Victorian Christmas Tour. A large portion of the proceeds of this event help local charities in Newport. All these organizations are led, managed, and organized by, wait for it. . .VOLUNTEERS!

Are you interested in the renovation of older homes? There are monthly events called “Renovation

Happy Hours” (there might be some wine and beer involved) where a local renovation project (home or business, completed or currently undergoing renovation) is opened to the neighbors. These events are planned and hosted by. . .VOLUNTEERS!

Interested in local Newport history? There is a Newport History Museum governed by a VOLUNTEER

citizen board and housed in the Southgate School, the site of Campbell County’s first school for black students which began in 1873 and closed in 1955.

Want to have fun, win prizes and clean up litter? Annually for several years, there was an event called “The Trash Bash Challenge” created and led by a Newport businesswoman and resident. And manned by. . .VOLUNTEERS!

The creation of the dog park on the east side of our city was led by our citizens. And now managed by . . .VOLUNTEERS!

There is a VOLUNTEER group called the Newport Parks and Renaissance Commission, a formal 501c3 charity, which helps promote, advocate for, and improve our city’s aging parks. In addition to raising money for our parks, they involve themselves in “hands on” care and improvements.

Want to be involved in gardening? There is a VOLUNTEER group called The East Row Garden Club. Annually they put on the well-attended East Row Garden Walk which generates monies used to improve

our tree canopy.

Oh, flower gardens are not your cup of tea? You are a vegetable gardener? In many neighborhoods

there is at least one community garden! Some of these gardens are dedicated to producing produce for some of our many charitable food pantries which are staffed by our residents.

Is saving our planet important to you and want to learn how you can help? One of our residents

recently started a Sustainability Committee with the intent of educating our citizens and improving on our efforts to create a sustainable, recycling, energy efficient city. We have so much to learn about how we can improve our planet.

Your kids want to be on a swim team? Another group of parents have started the Newport Penguins

Swim and Dive Team. Their home pool is the Newport Vets Pool (which, I must add, is THE only public pool in Campbell County).

Another group of interested citizens have formed an effort called ReNewport. This group works towards the vision that by the year 2025, “Newport, Kentucky is recognized as a safe, clean, active, and prosperous community where neighborhoods are revitalized, history is preserved, and the natural environment is respected. Newport is a place where residents are engaged, and where all people can reach their full potential through education, commerce, culture, recreation, and wellness.”

Through their efforts, and many other collaborators, Newport is well on the way to achieving this

vision. This ReNewport group has active VOLUNTEER committees working on our public education

system, transportation, and economic development issues, ideas, and solutions.

There are several Newport Churches performing VOLUNTEER outreach efforts supporting those in

need of food or finances.

I know that in listing these groups, I am missing so many others and I will be chided for forgetting some. . .SOOO, for forgetting some groups, I sincerely apologize…. (Please let me know of those VOLUNTEER efforts in Newport that I have forgotten.)

But, when, where and why did this extraordinary citizen engagement begin?

Some might say it began with the Committee of 500 clean-up efforts. Some might even point to

Brighton Center’s efforts at community organizing in the 1970’s. Others indicate that when the City received a federal Community Development Block Grant in the mid 1970’s and the community

created nine neighborhoods and a Citizen Advisory Council; the local volunteerism efforts began.

Still others suggest that the political action committee created in the early 1980’s called “NewPac” spawned a new era of civic engagement.

Whatever and whenever and however it began, volunteerism is alive and thriving here in Newport!

Do you want to VOLUNTEER or have ideas and want to get involved, please give me a call, or send

an email.

The views, opinions and ideas expressed here are solely those of Ken Rechtin, a Newport City Commissioner. If you wish to make a comment or ask a question, Ken can be reached on his cell at 859-250-2263 or via email at kennethrechtin@gmail.com.