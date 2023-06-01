HOMEARAMA, nation’s oldest luxury showcase, coming to NKY for first time: Newport’s Martin’s Gate















The nation’s oldest luxury home showcase, HOMEARAMA®, is celebrating 60-years of featuring the most innovative and inspiring homes in the region, produced by the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati. And for the first time in its history, this storied showcase of fine homes will be held in Northern Kentucky — at Martin’s Gate in Newport.

This first HOMEARAMA on the south side of the river is being produced in cooperation with the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky.

A dedication ceremony and media day will be held on Thursday, June 8, at 10 a.m., at Martin’s Gate in Newport (141 W 14th Street, Newport, KY 41071). Martin’s Gate Neighborhood project is the development of a 4.23-acre site into 58 lots for attached and detached single family homes. The site is located on a hillside in south Newport that overlooks downtown Newport and has spectacular views of the Cincinnati skyline. The re-development will create an exciting new urban village in Newport close to many of NKY’s urban attractions and amenities — and has suburban conveniences like garage parking.

Artfully tucked into a hillside in South Newport, eight fully decorated and landscaped homes in a variety of urban architectural styles will be featured June 10 through June 25. From its lofty vantage point, Martin’s Gate boasts panoramic views highlighting the Queen City. Single-family homes start at $1.3 million and townhouses start around $750 thousand.

The HOMEARAMA Urban Edition will consist of 18 lots for detached single family homes on the north side of 14th Street. The remaining 40 lots are located on the north side of 13th Street and the south side of 14th street where town-house style units will be offered.

Custom builders participating in the show include Ashford Homes (two single-family homes and one townhouse), Homes by Gerbus (one single-family home), Meierjohan Building Group (two townhouses), and Thomas J. Ackermann Company (two townhouses).

Showcasing some of the most innovative and inspiring urban homes in the region, Martin’s Gate URBAN HOMEARAMA® homes showcase the latest trends in architecture, interior design, outdoor living, landscape design and technology.

Martin’s Gate URBAN HOMEARAMA® is partnering with local businesses and organizations to create a truly immersive experience that celebrates everything that makes this region great. Numerous special events will be held throughout the 16 days of HOMEARAMA®, including a Pop Up Art Show, Sip & Shop, Dads’ Day, live music and much more.

Immediately following the ribbon cutting ceremony, there will be lining up to form the number “60” while drone images will be taken to celebrate the event’s Diamond Anniversary. Guests are encouraged to wear a white shirt for this special photo opportunity.

For more information on HOMEARAMA® tickets and a full calendar of special events, visit www.CincyHomearama.com.

Tickets are $20 at the gate or online at www.cincyhomearama.com. Children 12 and under are admitted free if accompanied by an adult. Ticket prices include parking with buses to take guests to the entrance of the show.

Wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to walk and take steps.

Show dates and hours: Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, June 25; Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday-Sunday noon-9 p.m. No admittance after 8 p.m.

To see the schedule of special events, click here.

The site is very convenient for residential shopping and service amenities, and regional entertainment attractions. It will benefit significantly from many recent and planned investments in its immediate vicinity:

• The Newport Pavilion shopping complex is a four-minute drive from the site. It contains almost 50 stores, including a Kroger Marketplace, Target, and many other retail stores such as Michaels, Dick’s, and Ulta, plus several sit down, fast-casual, and fast food restaurants other service establishments.

• Newport on the Levee is a six-minute drive from the site and contains several regional entertainment attractions such as the Newport Aquarium and AMC Theatres. Previously owned by a West Coast investment group, the Levee was recently sold to a substantial local real estate development company, North American Properties, which has begun to make a significant investment in the complex.

• Unique shopping and entertainment districts in neighboring River Cities (historic Fairfield Avenue in Bellevue, Mainstrasse, and the Pike and Madison District in Covington) are less than ten minutes from the site.

• Fountain Square, the center of Cincinnati’s central business district, riverfront parks, sports complexes, and art venues, is only ten minutes from the site.



• The 35-acre Ovation site in Newport, is about seven minutes from the site. This mixed-use development contains office buildings, residential units, hotels, and entertainment venues and will generate between $800M – $1B in investment in the area. One of Ovation’s anchors is a major music venue operated by AEG Presents/Promo West, which opened in 2021.

The project is being developed by a partnership comprised of individuals with specialized experience in developing, owning, and managing residential projects and subdivision developments. T.J. Ackermann is a third-generation developer specializing in multi-family apartment complexes and the development of upscale subdivisions. He was the president of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati in 2021 and Chairman of the Board in 2022. He has chaired the CiTiRAMA® and HOMEARAMA® Committees, promoting the redevelopment of Greater Cincinnati’s urban neighborhoods. Ralph Meierjohan is the Principal of the Meierjohan Building Group, LLC which has developed over 35 residential communities throughout the Greater Cincinnati region. Ackermann and Meierjohan have worked together on residential projects for years. They partnered on the last four CiTiRAMA® home show developments. They recently completed Walworth Junction, a 39-home community on an infill site in Cincinnati’s historic East End neighborhood that hosted the HOMEARAMA® 2020 home show.

The Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati, established in 1934, represents residential construction interests in

Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Ross, and Warren counties in southwest Ohio. HOMEARAMA® and CiTiRAMA® are registered trademarks of the Home Builders Association of Greater Cincinnati.

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and

visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education

and political action.