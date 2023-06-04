GO Pantry forms fund partnership with Horizon Community Funds in effort to expand impact















GO Pantry has launched a new fund in partnership with Horizon Community Funds. This fund will help GO Pantry continue and expand its impact in Northern Kentucky.

“Food insecurity is a serious concern in our community,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “GO Pantry is doing the work to make sure Northern Kentucky’s children are fed. With this fund, they will be able to continue and expand their mission.”

GO Pantry provides food for hungry Northern Kentucky kids on days that schools are not open. All kids in GO Pantry programs are identified as food-insecure by the schools they attend. GO Pantry provides two resources to help these kids: weekend food bags (GO Bags) during the school year and weekly food boxes (GO Boxes) to help with basic food needs over extended breaks from school.

“People are continually surprised at the level of hunger in our community,” said Laura Dumancic, Executive Director GO Pantry. “Working with over 80 schools, we can sadly attest to the fact that there are kids in every school throughout Northern Kentucky who are truly struggling to meet basic food needs. We are grateful for our partnership with Horizon Community Funds. Their support will help raise awareness and funds for the fight against childhood hunger in Northern Kentucky.”

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.

