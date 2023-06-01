Enzweiler Building Institute to hold two job fairs during June for skilled trades profressionals















The Enzweiler Building Institute will host two job fairs this June.

The first will be held Wednesday, June 7 from 3-5 p.m. at the Enzweiler Building Institute main campus in Erlanger, located at 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger. The second job fair will be Wednesday June 21 at the new Covington location at 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington.

“This is an outstanding opportunity for those in our area to meet companies looking to hire individuals interested in the construction trades,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “With living wages in the construction industry rising at a rapid pace this event means a lucrative career in a rewarding field.”

The job fair will feature over 25 companies looking to hire skilled trades professionals. Companies in attendance work in or with the building industry including both residentials and commercial. The areas they are hoping to hire include carpentry, electric, heating, venting, and air conditioning, facilities maintenance and remodeling, roofing, masonry, welding, and more.

The events are complimentary and are intended for adults 18 and above. Attendees do not have to register to attend this event. However, if you have questions, you can contact the event organizer at 859-331-9500 and ask for Marina Logsdon.

Companies participating in the scheduled career fairs to date:

• CAHT

• CVG Airport

• Elite Welding

• Jurgensen

• Mansion Hill Floors

• Maximum Plumbing

• MidValley Supply

• Pella Windows & Doors

• Trade-31

• BRG Apartments

• Building Craft

• TKOR Holdings

• Triversity

Enzweiler Building Institute