Emcee announced as preparations continue for 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic August 5















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Planning for the 143rd Annual St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic on August 5, where thousands of people are expected to taste some west Kentucky barb-que, play bingo and other games, as well as listen to the political stump speeches, is underway.

This year’s master of ceremonies for the political speaking will be David Beck, the President and CEO of Kentucky Venues, which operates two major convention and exhibition facilities in Louisville: the Kentucky Exposition Center and the Kentucky International Convention Center.

Each year the picnic committee rotates between a Democrat and a Republican as the emcee, while during the third year a neutral or media personality is chosen, such as Beck.

“Mr. Beck will bring a great style and build collaboration between the two sides for the 143rd Fancy Farm Picnic,” said Fancy Farm Political Chairman Steven Elder. “Mr. Beck works with all leaders of the state to bring positive economic development to Louisville through events like the Kentucky Farm Machinery Show and the Kentucky State Fair. The committee is excited to have a western Kentucky native emcee this year’s picnic.”

David Beck is a native of Lyon County and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from Murray State University. In 1992, he was selected Outstanding Agriculture Alumnus of the Year by the Murray State University Agriculture Alumni Association and in 2016 was named a Distinguished Alumnus. In 2017, the Kentucky Council on Post-Secondary Education presented David with the OAK Award on behalf of Kentucky colleges and universities.

Prior to his role at Kentucky Venues, David worked at Kentucky Farm Bureau for 41 years in a variety of capacities including Director of Public Affairs and Chief Executive Officer.

The Fancy Farm Picnic is the major fundraiser each year for St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, swelling the community’s normal population of just over 400, to more than ten times that amount, for a day of barbeque and political stump speaking.

While the picnic started in 1880, it did not become Kentucky’s top political event until 1931, when A.B. “Happy” Chandler made an appearance while campaigning for lieutenant governor. Since then, it has served in election years as the traditional kick-off to the fall campaign season.

All of the candidates for state constitutional office are being invited to speak.