City of Newport installs new playground equipment at Buena Vista Park just in time for summer















Just in time for summer and the end of the school year, The City of Newport has been installing new playground equipment in two of the City's most popular parks.

A new playground structure has been completed at Buena Vista Park, which is located on W. 12th Street in the city’s west side neighborhood.

New playground equipment is also coming soon to Ralph Mussman Recreation Complex, which is adjacent to Newport High School on the City’s east side.

A contract for $106,564.74 was awarded to Dwa Recreation for the purchase and installation of the playground structures, according to City Manager Tom Fromme.

The new structures include slides, climbing structures, and more.

“We are immensely proud of our City parks and are excited that we can enhance two of our parks with new playground equipment,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. “Parks are not only where kids go to play, meet their friends, and have fun. They are also special places where families can go spend time together. Parks continuously improve the quality of life of Newport and are great amenities for our residents to enjoy.”

City of Newport