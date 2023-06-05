City of Florence to present free summer concert series — three nights this summer at Mall parking lot















The City of Florence and Heritage Bank will present the 2023 Summer Concert Series, the ultimate summer evening night out.

The free concerts will take place at the Florence Mall, 2028 Mall Road, in the lower level parking lot (Macy’s), on June 16, August 11,and September 2.

In addition to the live music, each concert will have a variety of vendors food, beverages, and beer available for purchase.

The concert series lineup begins on June 16, 6-10 p.m. featuring music by the brother/sister duo “TYPO.” Headlining act is East of Austin. East of Austin is a dynamic cover band making their mark on the country music scene with the perfect blend of high energy and soulful sounds.

The second concert on August 11 will feature music by London Street. London Street is Cincinnati’s Premiere Horn Driven Band performing the best hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s.

The concert series concludes with an End of Summer/Labor Day Celebration and Car Show on September 2 featuring music by the Florence Community Band and The Grateful Dads.

City of Florence appreciates sponsors this year, including Heritage Bank as our Title Sponsor. Additional sponsors include St. Elizabeth Healthcare, Viox & Viox, Mitchell Insurance, Dallas and Turner, Shepard Insurance, Florence Mall, Air Force Recruiting and Spiff Services.

City of Florence