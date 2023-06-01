Cincinnati Children’s to open Cold Spring primary care office, includes mental health, telehealth options















Cincinnati Children’s will open a primary care office Monday, June 5, in the Campbell County city of Cold Spring, bringing healthcare closer to more homes in Northern Kentucky.

To be called Cincinnati Children’s Cold Spring Primary Care, the medical office at 4465 Alexandria Pike will include primary care services plus a behavioral health specialist and options for telehealth.

Cincinnati Children’s is leasing the 3,500-square-foot office, which is adjacent to an unaffiliated oral surgery practice. The recently constructed building is across Alexandria Pike (US 27) from First Baptist Church Cold Spring.

About a dozen people will work at Cincinnati Children’s Cold Spring Primary Care, including physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, a behavioral health specialist, medical assistants, and support staff.

Cincinnati Children’s Cold Spring Primary Care anticipates about 5,700 patient visits annually, drawing largely from that community and neighboring Alexandria. Appointments may be scheduled by calling (859) 635-5272.

“Access to primary care is crucial for a child’s overall health and future success, and the inclusion of a behavioral health specialist at the Cold Spring location demonstrates our commitment to the needs of the whole child,” said Evaline Alessandrini, MD, chief operating officer of Cincinnati Children’s. “This new primary care office will not only bring convenience to many families in the area but also peace of mind, knowing that their children will be able to receive world-class care closer to their homes.”

Cincinnati Children’s Cold Spring Primary Care will be the health system’s third primary care office in Northern Kentucky, although another is planned. Currently, Cincinnati Children’s has primary care locations in the Campbell County city of Southgate as well as the Boone County city of Florence. The health system previously shared plans to open Cincinnati Children’s Union in Boone County in 2025 which will include primary care and specialty medical services.

Cincinnati Children’s investment in the Cold Spring location is about $2 million, including $1.8 million in construction to customize the space and $280,000 in equipment. GBBN architecture handled design and TriVersity Construction renovated the space.