Building Industry Association wins five Excellence Awards from National Association of Homebuilders















The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) has been awarded five Association Excellence Awards (AEA) from the Executive Officers Council (EOC) of the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) from a total of 19 available nationwide categories for their work in 2022.

“We are thrilled with being recognized once again as a leader among our peers nationwide with being awarded 5 of the 19 possible categories of AEA Awards across the country,” said Brian Miller, BIA executive vice president. “That represents a record number of AEA awards received in one year for our local association. We have been awarded 4 AEA awards one year previously and 3 AEA awards in two prior years going back to 1993. What is more meaningful for the first time we have been recognized for the work the staff team does for our community.”

“The AEA – Association Award submissions from our Federation’s local and state associations always amaze me,” said Jay Iverson, EOC President and Executive Officer of the HBA of Iowa. “The award entries help spark new ideas and fuel motivational energy for other builder associations. We have a superb professional network, and it’s awesome to witness when the award winners reach out and help our colleagues successfully duplicate their efforts.”

Association Excellence Awards for 2022:

• Best Website – BuildingInstitute.com

• Best Government Affairs Effort – Regionally – State and Local Government Committee and Capitol Day

• Best Association Operations Program Administered – Enzweiler Building Institute – 501(c)3 formation

• Best Council Development Program – Emerging Leaders Council

• Best HBA Partnership/Coalition – BIA Teammate Coalition Work

The Association Excellence Awards is an annual program designed to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of state and local builders’ associations and executive officers in the field of association management. EOC membership is comprised of the staff executives who direct more than 600 NAHB-affiliated state and local builders’ associations representing more than 140,000 builders in communities across the United States.

The BIA has been awarded 37 Association Excellence Awards since the program’s inception in the early 1990’s. During Miller’s tenure as the executive vice president of the association the BIA has garnered 21 such awards for the organization’s work since 2009. During that period the association has been recognized 5 times for its efforts involving the Enzweiler Building Institute and like Workforce Development initiatives. Other awards over the past years have been earned for Council development, non-dues revenue, communications, and services to members. For the last three years, the BIA has been recognized for excellence in operations.

To learn more about the Association Excellence Awards, visit www.nahb.org/aea.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky