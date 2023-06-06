Bluegrass Santas and Friends to offer training for holiday ‘Santas’ June 10-11 at Boone Co. Courthouse















Shhhh. . .the Santa(s) are coming. . .the Santa(s) are coming . . .

Bluegrass Santas and Friends will host a two-day workshop to train area Santas and Mrs. Claus’ to be Christmas Performers.

The training will be held in the Boone County Courthouse at 2988 Washington Street in Burlington from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday June 10 and Sunday June 11.

Being a Santa or Mrs. Claus today takes more than sitting in a chair at the mall for pictures. The Bluegrass Santas will bring Santa True and his Christmas Performers Workshops, from West Village Lake, California, to teach the class.

Santa True — Robert Seutter — has more than 25 years of professional storytelling experience. He brings smiles to young and old alike through singing, storytelling, and his interactive style. As an instructor, Seutter has been coaching performers throughout the Southern California area for more than 20 years. He brings a wealth of skills and experience to his classes and workshops in an engaging and fun experience for all participants.

This training has not only drawn participants from Kentucky, Indiana, and Ohio, but some will be traveling from Maryland, Texas, Missouri, Pennsylvania, and Georgia.

The Hampton Inn in Florence is the host hotel, where on Friday evening the group will get a chance to meet each other and the instructor.

In addition to the classes, the group will be enjoying dinner together at the Oriental Wok in Ft. Mitchell on Saturday evening at 6:30.

For more information on the event, visit www.cincysanta.com.

Cincy Santa