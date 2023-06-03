BCTC President Koffi Akakpo named new president of Kentucky State University, effective July 1















By Anna Latek

Frankfort State-Journal

A new era began at Kentucky State University this week when the Board of Regents voted 6-4 in favor of Dr. Koffi Akakpo the current Bluegrass Community and Technical College president, to be the first full-time head of the university since the resignation of Christopher Brown in 2021.

Finishing second in the race was University of Maryland-Eastern Shore’s Dr. Robert Mock.

Koffi Akakpo was named the new president at Kentucky State University.

Akakpo, who has been at BCTC since 2019, will begin his tenure with KSU after a meeting with the Regents in the next several days.

“Today is undoubtedly an exciting time in Kentucky State’s history, and we are confident that the foundation laid by this extensive presidential search process — involving input and deliberation from a wide range of constituents and stakeholders, including both internal and external campus community members — allowed us to choose the best leader for Kentucky State and its future,” said Kentucky State University Board of Regents Chair Tammi Dukes.

He is expected to assume his duties as president as soon as July 1. Terms of his contract are expected to be finalized soon.

“Kentucky State University is poised for a great future. Thanks to the leadership and support of Gov. Andy Beshear, the General Assembly, the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, the Kentucky State University Board of Regents, the KSU campus community, alumni, donors, and supporters,” added Dukes.

“Under Dr. Akakpo’s leadership, the University can advance in many areas, and we are pleased to hand the baton to him at such a critical time in the institution’s journey. We are confident he will bring the vision and execution required to help Kentucky State University continue to advance and succeed in its critical mission of enhancing society and impacting individuals by preparing future generations of engaged citizens and effective leaders.”

During his four-year tenure, BCTC has expanded programs, adding Computer Engineering Technology, Integrated Engineering Technology (in partnership with the University of Kentucky), Orthotic & Prosthetic Technology, Health Science Technology, and Emergency Medical Services – Paramedic; has received a Center of Academic Excellence for Cybersecurity Education designation from the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security; and has increased the number of credentials by 26 percent and the number of individuals who earned credentials up by 22 percent despite the pandemic. In addition to increases in enrollment, the college had an overall increase in graduation rates from 24 percent to 35 percent, including graduation rates for African Americans rose to 24 percent from 12 percent and 20 percent for Hispanic students.

“My work focuses on championing postsecondary institutions, tackling the uncertainty they face, and securing their current and future prosperity, particularly through bold thinking, transformational problem-solving, and strategic partnership building,” Akakpo said.

He said he believes that the Commonwealth of Kentucky and the entire KSU community must unite and do all in their shared power to convert problems into opportunities through intentional, data-informed decisions and bold, futuristic planning.

He holds a Ph.D. in higher education administration from the University of Toledo, Ohio, a Master of Business Administration from Ashland University, Ohio, and a Master of Science from Universite du Benin, Lome, Togo.