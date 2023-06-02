After Highlands boys win relay event, seniors are local scoring leaders in Class 2A state track meet















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Curtez Hill was hard to catch on the football field last season when he rushed for 1,467 yards as the leading running back on the Holmes football team. The senior’s speed was on display once again Friday during the Class 2A state track and field meet at the University of Kentucky.

Hill finished second in the 200 dash and third in the 100 dash to score 14 points, the highest total among Northern Kentucky boys in the Class 2A competition.

The only local winner was the Highlands boys 4×800 relay team that set a school record (8:03.13) in the event. The state championship foursome included seniors Caden Schroeder and Alex Lacourt and juniors Ezra McKenzie and Malcolm Robertson.

In the girls state meet, Highlands senior Haley Zell placed second in both the long jump and triple jump and eighth in the 200 dash to account for 21 points, the highest individual scoring total among local girls in the state meet.

Highlands also had two third-place finishers in field events — senior Rylee Swope in girls discus and junior Rilen Pinkston in boys pole vault. Swope’s best throw of 102 feet, five inches was more than two feet beyond her region championship mark.

Mercer County won the Class 2A boys team title with 74 points and Highlands placed seventh with 36.5. Lexington Catholic topped the girls team standings with 83 points and Highlands placed 11th with 25.

Complete results from the Class 2A state track and field meet are posted on the khsaa.org website.