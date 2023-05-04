You don’t have to wait until Saturday for the big race, Ludlow Derby craziness goes off Friday evening















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

So you think you have to make the trip downriver to Louisville this weekend, buy overpriced tickets and fight for a parking place with more than 100,000 overdressed fellow celebrators to feel like you’re part of the in-crowd in Kentucky.

Not true. Thanks to the brainchild of Mary and Barry Dyas, you can capture all the camaraderie, the consumption, the craziness, and even the parimutuel betting of the Kentucky Derby right here in Northern Kentucky. And you can do it this Friday evening – and still make it to the Derby if you want to on Saturday.

But if you do, you’ll already have one Derby under your belt – the Ludlow Derby. Which of course, will be held in Covington. The event Mary and Barry call the “most deranged two minutes in sports” will be in its 44th running. Not as many as in that other race down in Louisville but not bad.

“We were coming back from the 1978 Mardi Gras,” Barry says when it struck the newlyweds. How about a big deal get-together in their basement on Deverill Street in Ludlow, not far from the famed old Lagoon. A little bit Mardi Gras, a little bit Kentucky Derby.

“But we couldn’t race horses in our basement,” Barry says. So they went with the next best option for folks living in Ludlow (where this writer also grew up) – rats. OK, they’re actually mice,” Barry says, “but ‘rats’ sounds better.”

And they were off. After four years, the Ludlow Derby had outgrown their basement. And then it hit them how good a fundraiser this could be. So they called the Covington Turners and it was a match made in heaven for the folks who have done so much good for so long for kids’ sports in their circa 1877 building off Pike and Main in the heart of Covington.

How much good has the Ludlow Derby done for the Turners over the years?

“We’ve raised more than $500,000,” Barry says. You read that right. More than half-a-million dollars from an event that started in a Ludlow basement and now continues with its annual politically incorrect themes whose printed programs combine more Mad Magazine than The Daily Racing Form.

“Not bad for an unadvertised event,” Barry says, of their “nothing sacred” race. “It might be the only fundraiser in America where you don’t have to beg people to go.”

We’d like to show you a copy of this year’s program cover – or just list this year’s title — but we can’t. You’ll have to head to the Turners and get one yourself although we can say it features “Lying . . .’s and UFO’s” — and it rhymes — starring Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Queen Elizabeth, Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon among others with races named for country singers, rappers, proctologists and an obituary race in the six-race preliminary card for the featured Ludlow Derby.

The rats – OK, mice – are auctioned off, often to syndicates, before the race with the top all-time price of $1,000. “Not bad when they cost just $1.99 at the pet store,” Barry says. “And we’re really just renting them. They go back after the races.”

And not to be a downer here but the day at the races is by far the highlight of the careers of these mice. “They’re feeder mice,” Barry says. Although on a rare occasion, one of the mice might be kept by an owner who bought it.

Here’s how they make their money. Admission is $10 with crowds of 1,500 expected to fill the gym, the garden and the front bar area at the Turners. One recent year, Grant Guess, a graduate of Covington Catholic who went off to UCLA, showed up with 50 of his fraternity brothers from all over the country. Just like at that other Derby.

And while the close quarters might make it tough for the oversized women’s hats like at that other Derby, Barry says you can describe the dress code as “silly.”

Then there’s the auction. And the food and beverages sold. And finally, there’s actual licensed pari-mutuel betting. “Last year, we made $25,000,” Barry says.

The action is visible on large TV monitors everywhere.

The entries have their numbers glued on and are listed by name and number in the programs that feature Barry’s caricatures and cartoons and the couples’ “nothing sacred” commentaries that have drawn some complaints, Barry admits.

“We’re nihilists,” he explains, “we hate everybody and everyone equally . . . we are not social do-gooders trying to make the world a better place . . . we like it screwed up just the way it is. Life’s more entertaining that way.”

There’s even a pre-race paddock. “A crystal dip and chip bowl,” says Barry, whose company, J. Charles Inc., specializes in high-end corporate recognition business, most of it crystal. They need more than the 70 mice – 10 each — for the seven races, Barry says, because of the paddock. “There will be casualties, they’re pretty vicious.”

Then there’s the racecourse itself. “An elaborate maze that features the more prominent Ludlow streets and hotspots, such as Bob Braun’s birthplace, Lemker Field, Buffalo Bar, etc.,” Barry says. “And the finish line is a perfectly shaped wedge of Swiss cheese that is moved each race.”

The races can be over in as little as 30 seconds or take as long as four minutes. The Derby winner’s owner walks home with a couple of thousand bucks so there’s a reason to own your own “rat.”

The doors open at 6 with the first race going off sometime after 7.

Dan Weber is a sports reporter/columnist for the Northern Kentucky Tribune. Email him at dweber3440@aol.com.