Winners named for NKyChamber’s Business Impact Awards celebrating innovation, leadership, creativity

The winners were named Wednesday from the 45 local businesses and organizations finalists for the NKY Chamber’s Business Impact Awards held at Drees Pavillion. That’s 45 companies innovating, leading, and improving our Northern Kentucky business community — and selected from more than 150 applications.

The Business Impact Awards recognize small and large, new, and long-standing businesses that are IMPACTING the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership in nine categories.

SMALL (1-10), MEDIUM (11-50), LARGE (OVER 50) BUSINESS AWARDS

• Small Business Winner: Gute Medical LLC

Finalists:

Centennial Inc

Harris Media Co

Leila Urgent Care

Natural Shea Care, LLC



• Medium Business Winner: Diversified Capital Management

Finalists:

Allie’s Walkabout

Complete Forklift Repair

La Mega Media, Inc.

Manning Contracting LLC



• Large Business Winner: TIER1 Performance

Finalists:

CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting

Motus Freight

RDI

TENTE Casters, Inc.

COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARD (FOR-PROFIT AND NON-PROFIT)

• For-Profit Winner: Close the Loop

Finalists:

Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.

DBL Law

Global Business Solutions, Inc.

Perfetti Van Melle USA



• Non-Profit Winner: Samaritan Car Care Clinic

Finalists:

ArtsWave

Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Gateway Community and Technical College

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road

COOL PLACE TO WORK AWARD Winner: St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Finalists:

Car-Part.com

Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air

Prolocity Cloud Solutions

Rudler, PSC



HERITAGE AWARD Winner: Drees Homes

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Paul Hemmer Company

Steinhauser

Tyson Foods

START-UP AWARD Winner: Greenway Innovations

Finalists:

Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.

In the Curious Kitchen

Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop

Smoove Creations



INNOVATION AWARD Winner: Prysmian Group

Finalists:

AquiSense Technologies

Bexion Pharmaceuticals

eGateway Capital

Robert Bosch Automotive Steering



Sponsors of the awards were: Title Sponsor: Huntington Bank; Award Sponsors: Clark Schaefer Hackett; Global Business Solutions; HORAN; St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Strauss Troy Reception Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle Photo Booth Sponsor: BE NKY Growth Partnership Event Sponsors: Gute Medical; McGohan Brabender; Paul Hemmer Company; TENTE; TiER1 Performance