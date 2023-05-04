Winners named for NKyChamber’s Business Impact Awards celebrating innovation, leadership, creativity

Staff report
The winners were named Wednesday from the 45 local businesses and organizations finalists for the NKY Chamber’s Business Impact Awards held at Drees Pavillion. That’s 45 companies innovating, leading, and improving our Northern Kentucky business community — and selected from more than 150 applications.
The Business Impact Awards recognize small and large, new, and long-standing businesses that are IMPACTING the Northern Kentucky community through innovation, creativity, strong business practices, and leadership in nine categories.
SMALL (1-10), MEDIUM (11-50), LARGE (OVER 50) BUSINESS AWARDS
• Small Business Winner: Gute Medical LLC
Finalists:
Centennial Inc
Harris Media Co
Leila Urgent Care
Natural Shea Care, LLC
• Medium Business Winner: Diversified Capital Management
Finalists:
Allie’s Walkabout
Complete Forklift Repair
La Mega Media, Inc.
Manning Contracting LLC
• Large Business Winner: TIER1 Performance
Finalists:
CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting
Motus Freight
RDI
TENTE Casters, Inc.
COMMUNITY CHAMPIONS AWARD (FOR-PROFIT AND NON-PROFIT)
• For-Profit Winner: Close the Loop
Finalists:
Circus Mojo & Bircus Brewing Co.
DBL Law
Global Business Solutions, Inc.
Perfetti Van Melle USA
• Non-Profit Winner: Samaritan Car Care Clinic
Finalists:
ArtsWave
Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
Gateway Community and Technical College
Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road
COOL PLACE TO WORK AWARD Winner: St. Elizabeth Healthcare
Finalists:
Car-Part.com
Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating and Air
Prolocity Cloud Solutions
Rudler, PSC
HERITAGE AWARD Winner: Drees Homes
Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)
Paul Hemmer Company
Steinhauser
Tyson Foods
START-UP AWARD Winner: Greenway Innovations
Finalists:
Brewed & Frothy Coffee Co.
In the Curious Kitchen
Revival Vintage Spirits and Bottle Shop
Smoove Creations
INNOVATION AWARD Winner: Prysmian Group
Finalists:
AquiSense Technologies
Bexion Pharmaceuticals
eGateway Capital
Robert Bosch Automotive Steering
Sponsors of the awards were: Title Sponsor: Huntington Bank; Award Sponsors: Clark Schaefer Hackett; Global Business Solutions; HORAN; St. Elizabeth Healthcare; Strauss Troy Reception Sponsor: Perfetti Van Melle Photo Booth Sponsor: BE NKY Growth Partnership Event Sponsors: Gute Medical; McGohan Brabender; Paul Hemmer Company; TENTE; TiER1 Performance