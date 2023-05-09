Vidya Ravichandran appointed to boards of Republic Bancorp, Republic Bank and Trust Company















Republic Bank has announced the appointment of Vidya Ravichandran to both the boards of Republic Bancorp, Inc. and Republic Bank and Trust Company.

Ravichandran is the founder and CEO of GlowTouch, LLC, a global enterprise that provides customer care and technology outsourcing services. Founded in 2002 with three employees, the company has grown under Ravichandran’s leadership philosophy of “putting people first.” Today, GlowTouch has more than 3,000 employees located throughout the United States, India, the Philippines, and the Dominican Republic.

“Vidya is an innovative thinker and global leader whose knowledge in technology, cyber security, and management adds tremendous strength to our operations,” said Steve Trager, Republic Bank CEO and executive director of Republic Bancorp. “I’m excited to see how her contributions can help us serve our customers and communities in new ways.”

Ravichandran’s passion and advocacy for improved STEM education led to a second business venture. In 2013 she founded StemWizard, a software platform that allows students, teachers, judges, volunteers, and administrators to set up and run STEM competitions, such as science fairs, the Science Olympiad, and robotics events, through a cloud-enabled platform.

“Part of our mission at GlowTouch is to make a positive impact on the communities in which we reside,” Ravichandran said. “Serving on Republic’s Boards is an opportunity for me to continue making a positive impact in Louisville and all of the communities Republic serves.”

Ravichandran obtained a Master’s degree in science from Virginia Tech and a Bachelor’s degree in Science from Bangalore University. She is heavily involved in the community, having served as a member of several organizations including the Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education Board.

Ravichandran is an active member of C200, a non-profit inspiring, educating, supporting, and advancing current and future women entrepreneurs and corporate, profit-center leaders. She is an inductee of CCWomen Hall of Fame and last year was voted one of Louisville’s Most Admired CEOs by Louisville Business First.

Officers and Directors for the Company said Ravichandran’s background in technology, along with her entrepreneurial achievements and leadership experience will add additional strength to Republic’s Boards.

