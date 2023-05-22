Veteran educator Rachel Jenkins named principal of Covington’s Ninth District Elementary School















Veteran educator Rachel Jenkins will serve as the next principal of Ninth District Elementary School in Covington.

Jenkins has worked in Covington Independent Public Schools for 18 years. Before becoming an Instructional Coach at Ninth District this school year, she served as a teacher at Glenn O. Swing Elementary School for 17 years.

“I am dedicated to the families and students of Covington,” she said. “I am excited about the future and what is in store for the students of Ninth District. After 17 years in the classroom, I feel like this is a good next step in my career. I believe in the students at Ninth District and I know they can achieve at high levels.”

Jenkins has an outstanding record of improving student performance outcomes.

Superintendent Alvin Garrison said she played a major role in turning around a low-performing school in Covington. Her math students at Glenn O. Swing posted some of the highest scores not only in the district but throughout the state.

Jenkins earned degrees from University of Cincinnati and Mt. St. Joseph University. She and her husband, Bill, are the proud parents of two young sons.

She replaces Kieli Ferguson, who served as interim principal for several years.

Her new duties begin July 1.

“I’ve always felt a special calling to education,” she said. “And I believe Covington is where I was meant to be.”