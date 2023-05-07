U of L’s unique program to educate, train horse industry’s professionals marks 37th anniversary















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As the world’s eyes turned to Louisville’s Churchill Downs in anticipation of the Kentucky Derby, the city’s hometown university is marking the 37th anniversary of its program to educate and train the horse industry’s professionals of tomorrow.

The University of Louisville’s Equine Industry Program offers the world’s only equine industry degree and certificate programs from an Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB) accredited college of business, giving students the opportunity to turn their love of horses into a viable career.

The UofL College of Business has been delivering equine degrees through the program with a rigorous business focus and dedication to the combination of horse commerce, business enterprise and academics. The program provides a uniquely qualified workforce to Kentucky’s horse racing industry, as well as equine businesses across the globe.

The program’s core business administration classes combine with 27 hours of specialized education focusing on equine enterprises and event management. Because of the university’s location in famed Kentucky horse country, classroom instruction is supplemented with the opportunity for internships, field experience and contacts with prominent industry professionals.

The program’s 362 alumni include Gary Palmisano, executive director of racing for Churchill Downs Inc.; K. Amy Lawyer, who now directs the UofL Equine Industry Program; Thoroughbred trainers Lindsay Schultz and Jason Barkley; Corey Barberito, assistant trainer for Dallas Stewart; Hannah Boyle, social media manager at Churchill Downs; Sean Collins, assistant tour manager at the Kentucky Derby Museum; Paige Thompson, who recently opened White Tail Eventing in Cincinnati and Ali Sturtevant, who will graduate from veterinary school this spring.

Each year, the program honors a top industry executive with the John W. Galbreath Award for Outstanding Entrepreneurship in the Equine Industry. This year, the 33rd recipient of the award was Michael Dickinson, who has spent his life deeply involved in the horse industry, first as a steeplechase jockey and trainer, as a Thoroughbred trainer and most recently as an innovator of racetrack surfaces.

Over the past two decades, Dickinson has developed and refined Tapeta Footings, an all-weather synthetic material designed to improve safety for both equine and human athletes. Tapeta 10, the latest version of Tapeta Footings, has substantially reduced equine fatalities and outperformed conventional dirt and turf surfaces. For information about the Equine Industry Program, go to business.louisville.edu/academics-programs/equine/.