Triple Cuts Lawn Care is a family business — involves three Griesinger brothers in Boone County















By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

It’s a family affair.

Literally.

And if you live in Boone County you’ve probably seen their signs popping up on almost

every lawn.

Triple Cuts Lawn Care.

There’s a good reason for the name.

The company is owned by Adam Griesinger – and his brothers Drew and Alex are also on-board.

Make that triplets.

“Alex is one-minute younger,” spokesman Adam told the Northern Kentucky Tribune.

The three are Boone County all-the-way through.

Each attended Ockerman Elementary and Middle Schools – and later Boone County High School.

And at least Adam knew — at a young age – what he wanted to do later in life.

“When I was about 13,” he said, “I mowed our family’s lawn – and our neighbors.”

He was hooked.

Today, Adam, 28, – and his Triple Cuts Lawn Care — mow and care for some 60 homes in his neighborhood – and a grand total of about 135 residential homes and some 65-70 commercial properties.

Brother Drew started in concrete and carpentry work until he decided to join forces with

big brother Adam about a year ago.

Alex — is the strong-silent type, whom Adams calls “shy.”

Yet, the trio start their day around 7 a.m. according to Adam, and mow and do landscaping work till dusk.

“The hardest part of the job is scheduling because of the weather,” Adam explained. “As for billing, with our credit-card set-up on-line it’s not too bad.”

And for attracting new business, he says 95% come from word-of-mouth – and 97%, he notes, stays in Boone County.

But what happens when the days start becoming chilly, and the sun sets earlier?

“We’ll do snow-plowing and removal during the winter months,” Adam said. “We’ve also closed on some rental property and that also keeps us busy.”

Over the years Adam and his crew learned a few tricks on the art of grass-cutting.

“You’ve got to keep the decks straight and keep your cutting blades sharp,” he said. “We change our blades daily.”

Problems – at times.

“In the spring most, people want their lawns lower,” Adam said, “But with all the rainfall,

well, it’s pretty rough.”

He also notes that working on commercial properties with all the trash, could be a problem.

“We’ll spend time cleaning up trash as well as alcohol cans and bottles on some of those properties,” he said.

Although he wouldn’t reveal figures, Adam Griesinger admits his Triple Cuts is a money

maker; but more than that, he says it’s fun to do.

“I love being and working outside,” he said.

Triple Cuts Lawn Care has two-man cutting crews and handles some 20-25 yards a-day, according to boss Adam.

The three-man crews will have two mowers and a landscaper, he said.

As for competition Adam didn’t seem too concerned.

In fact, he said, we’ll help the competition when we’re asked – or if they have a problem.

His workers receive a range of $15-$24 an-hour – and his employees range from 17-years-of-age to 52.

In total, Triple Cuts Lawn Care has eight employees.

And three of those have the same last name.

For more information: triplecutslawncare.com.