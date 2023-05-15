Tough home finish for record-setting NKU baseball but plenty of opportunity on the road next 2 weeks















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

It seemed like a great idea. Combining Mother’s Day and Senior Day into one moment at NKU Sunday.

Ten mothers tossed out the ceremonial first pitches simultaneously to their sons to start the last home game of the season for the Norse at the Bill Aker Baseball Complex.

But that lovely gesture – sure none of the pitches made it across the plate and many were uncatchable — turned out to be more of an omen for an NKU team that couldn’t get the ball over the plate or past the Penguin hitters who pounded six Norse pitchers for 19 hits – five of them home runs – in a marathon four hours and nine minutes that seemed to last forever.

Too bad. The Norse needed a win against Youngstown State to stay in second place by themselves going into the Horizon League’s final week.

“Baseball is extremely unforgiving,” said center fielder Adam Schneider, a grad student transfer by way of the University of New Mexico and Covington Catholic High School and one of two Northern Kentuckians in the NKU starting lineup and three on the 36-man roster.

Unforgiving, indeed.

“A tough day,” said NKU Head Coach Dizzy Peyton, after the 17-13 drubbing by Youngstown in Highland Heights for the now 28-22 Norse. Still, those wins are the most in the program’s Division I history, surpassing the 25 wins in 2017.

The Norse finish up the regular season with four road games this week – at Louisville Tuesday and at Oakland for a three-game weekend series against the team tied with NKU for second at 16-11 in the Horizon League. Winner of that series gets a first-round bye along with first-place Wright State in the six-team tourney the next week in Dayton.

Which is where Peyton wants his team’s focus. No need to look back at the 36 runs his pitchers gave up the last three games, losing two, despite scoring 27 runs themselves.

“I’ve already told the guys I’m so proud of them,” Peyton says, “they’ve made so much history.”

Which was hardly a given. Not on a team that has 23 transfers on its roster. A team that, in Peyton’s second season as head coach after 17 as an assistant, was charged with “changing the culture.”

“I would just say it was it was the amount of energy we put into it,” said senior second baseman John Odom, a Beechwood grad who will be back for his final season next year while finishing his MBA.

Playing for NKU, Odom said, “It’s an honor . . . an honor to play for your hometown team.”

That’s pretty much the thinking of catcher Jayden Wakeham, a native of Victoria, British Columbia by way of an Alberta, Canada, travel team – the Okotoks Dawgs – who toured the US and was seen by NKU at a tournament at Ohio State.

Consider Wakeham another Northern Kentuckian. He isn’t going back to Canada after college. “This is home to me,” he says of Northern Kentucky. He’s even gotten rid of his Canadian accent “for a Midwestern twang,” he says with no more “Eh’s” even if it took him a couple of years to Americanize his lingo. He’s also finishing up his MBA. “I definitely want to stay connected to the program.”

As if playing his 163rd game in five seasons at NKU Sunday hasn’t done that. He made a couple of terrific throws to nail attempted stealers with big jumps, one on which he was interfered with by the batter, and it didn’t matter.

“I’ve had a lot of games,” he laughs. “This was definitely a tough one.” No way it’s easy watching Youngstown State club out all those hits. And yet, here’s Wakeham’s takeaway.

“Next weekend,” he says of the opportunity NKU has, “we’re in a good place.”

For a team with all those transfers on the roster, they really are. “We had a lot of new players,” Wakeham says, “but we were able to gel. I think we had only 11 returning guys.”

One of those guys who helped NKU gel is fifth-year shortstop Noah Fisher, out of Madison Heights, Mich. A 6-foot, 190-pound four-time Horizon Batter of the Week, Fisher hit three home runs, went four for five with the only out a line shot to center, while making a couple of eye-popping plays in the field.

The shame of it is, down 16-6 after 6 ½ innings, Fisher’s career game didn’t matter. That a Youngstown hitter, Andre Good, matched his three home runs in the game was another downer for the day.

That Fisher wasn’t drafted in June is another shame and a commentary on baseball’s scouting blindness. Or maybe the pressures of just seven rounds and the prejudice against his age –23.

“Thank you,” he says when you tell him that you agree with his coach that he should have been selected.

After the season, he’ll be playing in an MLB Draft League for the West Virginia Blackberries until July 4.

Then “It’s in God’s hands,” he says. And “Yes,” I’d say statistics-wise this was (his best career game),” when asked. “I’m just trying to put together my best season.”

But that’s for two weeks from now. Time to finish up the season first. Not to mention his MBA, which will come in October. Just as Schneider is finishing up his Master’s in Communications.

If you see a theme there, you aren’t wrong. After the game, NKU Interim Pres. Bonita Brown conferred diplomas on the nine NKU baseball seniors. The Norse are coming off “our second-highest GPA ever,” Peyton says proudly of a team that has posted a better then 3.0 GPA for 14 straight semesters.

BOX SCORE

YOUNGSTOWN STATE (17-13, 11-15 Horizon) 1 5 1 1 0 7 1 1 0 – 17-19-2

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (28-22, 16-11 Horizon) 1-0 2 2 0 1 5 1 1 – 13-12-1

WP: Nick Perez (1-4) LP: Kaden Echeman (5-2)