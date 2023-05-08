TMU graduation to take place at Thomas More Stadium in Florence on Saturday for all three colleges

Staff report
Thomas More University will take commencement 2023 off campus to Thomas More Stadium in Florence, home of the Y’Alls and Saints baseball teams.
The three colleges of the University will participate in one ceremony scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on May 13. The University hopes this will give graduates a more meaningful experience.
“This new location has several benefits,” said Joseph L. Chillo, Thomas More University president. “One of the most significant benefits is space. Commencement is a time to celebrate the accomplishments of our students. It is important to create an enriched experience for our graduates and their families.”
The class of 2023 will receive their degrees alongside two honorary degree recipients including a Doctor of Laws to Robert A. Bilott, internationally renowned litigator, advocate, and author, and a posthumous Doctor of Business Administration to Robert W. Plaster, former member of the U.S. Treasury Department and founder of the Empire Gas Corporation. Bilott is expected to address the crowd during the ceremony.
Seniors have had an active Senior Week which is underway — and includes Pub Trivia at The Pub in Crestview Hills today and a Florence Y’alls Home Game on Opening Night Thursday. Game Time is 6:34 p.m. (Gates open at 5:34 p.m.) at Thomas More Stadium. All TMU Students will receive 1 free ticket with their I.D.
On Friday, the Baccalaureate Mass will be held at TMU’s Mary, Seat of Wisdom Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Graduating students and their families of all faiths will be celebrated at the Baccalaureate Mass with the Bishop of Diocese of Covington, the administration, faculty, and staff. As part of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition, the Baccalaureate ceremony is a service of worship in celebration of and thanksgiving for lives dedicated to learning and wisdom.
After the mass, there will be the Awards Celebration and Hooding Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. the Saints Center. Students will receive awards from their colleges and those earning their master’s degree will be invited to be hooded by their department which is a tradition when earning a master’s degree.
Commencement ceremony
The commencement ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. at Thomas More Stadium for graduates of all three colleges of the university.
In a message to graduating students, Pres. Joseph Chillo said, “There is no doubt that Thomas More University has prepared you well to examine the ultimate meaning of life, your place in the world, and your responsibility to others. Commencement marks the opportunity for us to celebrate your notable achievement and it signifies that you have met all of the requirements for graduation. As you walk across the stage, walk slowly, taking it all in and realizing that this graduation is a defining moment for both you and your family.”