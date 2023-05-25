Tim Hanner named president/CEO of EDUCATE NKY, emerges from retirement for OneNKY Alliance project















Former Kenton County Schools Superintendent and entrepreneur Tim Hanner is named President & CEO of new EDUCATE NKY.

This organization was incubated and launched by the OneNKY Alliance to address bold, systemic change in education throughout Northern Kentucky.

Hanner begins the role on July 1.

The organization will focus on the development of a comprehensive effort to improve student outcomes in underperforming, underserved districts in partnership with educators, business and community leaders, parents, students, and elected officials.

“EDUCATE NKY calls for deliberate strategy development, policy alignment and innovative education strategies that drive the future success of our students and their outcomes,” said EDUCATE NKY chair and OneNKY Alliance board member Greg Fischer (Fischer Homes). “We are excited to have Tim at the helm to steer this effort.”

The EDUCATE NKY board includes Greg Fischer (Fischer Homes and Chair of EDUCATE NKY); Garren Colvin (St. Elizabeth Healthcare), Normand Desmarais (Tier 1 Performance Solutions), Tim Fogarty (WCM Holdings, Inc.), Bob Heil (KLH Engineers, Inc.), Jack Kenkel (Victory Community Bank retired president), Lynn Schaber (Community Volunteer), Matt Smith (Ziegler & Schneider, PSC) and Jim Votruba (NKU president emeritus).

The organization is also supported by an advisory council inclusive of a variety of stakeholders.



“We have much to celebrate in Northern Kentucky on the education front, however too many of our students are still left behind, which impacts the progress of our community, our workforce and quality of life,” said Hanner. “I am honored to chart this road map focused on transformational change on behalf of our students.”



Hanner brings more than 30 years of experience in education, as a teacher, program coordinator, principal, superintendent, and consultant to the role. In addition, he offers a diverse background in nonprofits and business, consulting, and professional training.

In these roles, he developed innovative programs including Born Learning Academy (with United Way) and Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) campus. Tim worked with others to create a nonprofit organization to assist middle/high school students and their families in the areas of preparing for life beyond high school – NaviGo College and Career Prep Services. He is the co-founder of the Administrators Roundtable Network, LLC. He holds degrees from the University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University and Eastern Kentucky University. He and his wife Marlene live in Covington, near their family.



“The Northern Kentucky Community has successfully addressed complex issues together for many years,” said OneNKY President & CEO Karen Finan. “We must plan for the future NKY – twenty years out – one where education drives the outcomes, and we continue as a thriving community for all. We know that Tim Hanner will create the path forward for this vision.”

EDUCATE NKY was incubated and launched in 2023 by the OneNKY Alliance to address positive systemic change in education throughout Northern Kentucky, with specific focus on underserved and underperforming school districts. The organization works to identify and implement best practices in successful educational approaches to drive improved student outcomes. By doing so, the wider NKY community will win. For more information, visit: https://onenkyalliance.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/Educate-NKY-Announces-New-CEO-5-24-23.pdf