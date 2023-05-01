Three students named finalists in NKY Chamber’s 1st National Civics Bee, advance to state competition















Staff report

The first NKY competition in the National Civics Bee was held at Northern Kentucky University on Saturday, sponsored by the NKY Chamber of Commerce. Twenty middle school students squared off in a live, quiz-style competition to demonstrate their knowledge of how the American government was created, how it works today, and historical questions about democracy.

The three winners were:

First: Oliver Victor – Campbell County Middle

Second: Rashad Agayev – Edith Jones Hayes Middle (Lexington)

Third: Leigh-Nichole Crabbe – Twenhofel Middle (Independence)



The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging more young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities. Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and hosted by the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, it is hoped the competition will inspire middle schoolers to engage in civics and contribute to their

communities.

In January, students from across the Northern and Central Kentucky regions were invited to submit a 500-word essay to be considered for the live quiz event. Out of 50 submitted essays, 20 were selected by a panel of judges to move forward in the competition.

The following 20 students participated in the live quiz event testing their civics knowledge: Addison Moore, Evelyn Shephard, Madison Sell, Ella Dulaney, Josephine Frimpong and Rashad Agayev from Edyth Jones Hayes Middle School (Lexington), Charlotte Iranpour from Royal Spring Middle School (Georgetown), Haleigh Shields and Joel Stec from Gray Middle School (Union), Holly Macario-Avila, Josh Bell and Lee Crager from Newport High School (Newport), Joury Medley and Riley Collins from Ludlow Middle School (Ludlow), Leigh-Nichole Crabbe from Twenhofel Middle School (Independence), Madison Kramer from St. Pius X School (Edgewood), Maggie McGlone and Tyson Wells from Simons Middle School (Flemingsburg), Oliver Victor from Campbell County Middle School (Alexandria) and Temperance Mapes from Beechwood High School (Fort Mitchell).

Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber, emceed the event; he was joined by an esteemed panel of judges including state Senator Shelley Funke Frommeyer, Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of Kenton County Library, and former State Senator Jack Westwood.

“Congratulations to the 20 middle school students who participated,” said Nancy Spivey, vice president, Talent Strategies for the NKY Chamber. “The event is a fun and rewarding way to highlight the value and privilege of living in a country where well-informed, active citizens can change the world around us.”

The top-three performing students will go on to the state competition in Louisville in August. The finalists and top winners will be awarded prizes, including $500 cash for the first-prize student.

The NKY National Civics Bee is presented by the NKY Chamber, with support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.