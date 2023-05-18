Three girls tennis players earn first state tournament berths by reaching 9th Region singles semifinals















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Three high school tennis players earned state tournament berths for the first time by making it to the semifinals in the 9th Region girls singles tournament at Boone Woods Park.

Tapanee Boonyawat of Dixie Heights, Kyah Andros of Ryle and Kayla Johnson of Cooper all won quarterfinal matches in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the final four in the region bracket. The other winner was Covington Latin senior Sara Watanabe, the top seed and two-time defending region champion.

The semifinal matchups will be Watanabe vs. Andros and Johnson vs. Boonyawat at 4 p.m. Thursday. The winners will meet in the region final at 4 p.m. Friday.

In the 9th Region girls doubles semifinals at 4 p.m. Thursday, defending champions Hailey Fullenkamp and Taylor Meenach of Notre Dame will take on Natalie Elleman and Allyse Rassenfoss of Conner for the second straight year.

Sadie Jones and Hallie King of Beechwood, the top-seeds in this year’s doubles bracket, will meet Bria Patel and Bella McElwee of Villa Madonna in the other semifinal match at 4 p.m. Thursday. The doubles final will also be played at 4 p.m. Friday.

The championship matches in the 9th Region boys tennis tournament at CovCath will begin at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. That’s when two-time defending champion Brady Hussey of CovCath will face Neel Reddy of Beechwood in the singles final.

After that match, it will be Alex Yeager and Kalei Christensen of CovCath vs. Shayaan Ahmed and Joey Case of Villa Madonna in the doubles final. Last year, Yeager and Christensen played in the region final with different partners.

There were two shutouts in district baseball finals on Wednesday. Dixie Heights blanked St. Henry, 3-0, in the 34th and Campbell County defeated Brossart, 8-0, in the 37th.

The softball teams that won district title games on Wednesday were Grant County, Ryle, Dixie Heights and Campbell County. Beechwood and Highlands clinched region tournament berths by winning district semifinal games.

Softball district finals

35TH DISTRICT AT BOWMAN FIELD

Thursday

Championship: Notre Dame vs. Beechwood, 5:30 p.m.

36TH DISTRICT AT NEWPORT VETS

Friday

Championship: Newport Central Catholic vs. Highlands, 5 p.m.