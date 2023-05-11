Thomas More finishes up in NAIA’s Mid-South Conference, now it’s on to NCAA and Great Midwest















By Dan Weber

NKyTribune sports reporter

For most spring sports athletes at Thomas More, as they concluded their seasons this past week, the next stop is the NCAA’s Great Midwest Conference next spring. But first, a quick recap of their final NAIA and Mid-South Conference seasons.

BASEBALL FINISHES 32-19, FALLS TO CUMBERLANDS IN MSC

Top-seeded Cumberlands (Ky.) beat TMU 14-5 in the MSC tournament to end the Saints’ season. Brady Baldock out of Burlington and Saint Henry hit a grand slam to close TMU to within 7-5 in the bottom of the fourth but that’s as close as they came. Seniors Derek Atwood (Burlington, Ky./Conner) and Jacob Caruso (Rootstown, Ohio/Rootstown) led TMU with a pair of hits each.

In season all-conference honors, four Saints were selected in addition to a Gold Glove winner, the MSC Assistant Coach of the Year and the MSC Pitcher of the Year. First-team Saints were junior pitcher Mychal Grogan, also named MSC Pitcher of the Year. From Cincinnati Elder, Grogan is the first Saint to win the honor since Paul Uhl in 2010. Grogan broke the TMU record for innings pitched (86.2) and strikeouts in a season (88). He leads the MSC in innings pitched and is second in strikeouts, ERA (2.80), complete games (five) and wins (nine).

Named second-team for the Saints was graduate student Bailey Martin (Independence, Ky./Simon Kenton), Named as honorable mention were junior Gavin Pearson (Burlington, Ky.) and Atwood. Saints pitching coach Pete Chavarria was named Assistant Coach of the Year while A.J. Enginger (Hamilton, Ohio/Badin) won the Gold Glove at second base after committing just one error this season in 184 chances (a .995 fielding percentage) while 99 putouts, 84 assists and 17 double plays.

TMU WOMEN’S GOLF FINISHES 10th IN MSC

With a team score of 1,062 (355, 351, 356) in the MSC Championships at Bowling Green Country Club, the team’s second-best 54-hole score of the season, the TMU women finished 10th in the league. Senior Rachel Hummel from Cincinnati Mercy McAuley led TMU with a 239 (81, 79, 79) score, good for 17th place. Maddie Johnson from Raceland shot her best score of the season – 258 – to finish 35th. Bella Peru of Dixie Heights finished 46th with a 330.

Four TMU women’s golfers were named to the MSC Academic All-Conference team. Honored for the third straight year were Natalie Hamilton (West Chester, Ohio/Lakota East; Reagan Toothaker (Frankfort, Ky./Franklin County) and Hummel. Johnson was named for the second time.

MEN’S, WOMEN’S TENNIS WITH 2 EACH ALL-ACADEMIC DISTRICT

Senior Sergio San Pablo (Madrid, Spain/Valdefuentes) and junior Juan Pablo Villagrana Francisco (Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico/TEC de Monterrey) have been named to the Sports Communicators all-academic teams from the NCAA Division I, II, and III as well as the NAIA.

San Pablo is a Business Administration major studying for his MBA with a 3.66 cumulative GPA and an Academic All Mid-South Conference selection for the third time. Villagrana Francisco is a Business Administration major with a 3.73 cumulative GPA with a second straight Academic All MSC selection.

San Pablo went 7-12 this year in singles play and 10-8 in doubles competition. Villagrana Francisco was 4-8 in singles play this season and 3-11 in doubles play. Both advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot with the final selections May 31.

From the women’s team, sophomore Noella Martinez Garcia (Santander, Spain/IES Las Llamas) and senior Kimberly Sabga (Maraval, Trinidad and Tobago/International School of Port of Spain) were honored. Martinez Garcia is a Biology major with a 3.90 GPA named to the Academic All Mid-South Conference for the first time. Sabga is a Sports and Entertainment Marketing major with a 3.66 GPA and an Academic All MSC selection for the third time.

Martinez Garcia finished her 2023 season with a 10-7 record in singles play and a 9-8 record in doubles action. Sabga went 7-10 in singles competition this season and 9-8 in doubles play.

TMU MEN FINISH 6TH IN MSC TRACK CHAMPIONSHIPS

Noah Howard and Devin Webster each won their events as the Thomas More men finished sixth overall in the MSC Championships. Howard, out of Beechwood and Fort Mitchell, won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 55.68 to earn his first all-conference selection.

Webster, a senior out of Simon Kenton and Walton, won the shot put with a throw of 15.99 meters for his fourth all-conference honors and first as a first-teamer. He moves on to the NAIA Outdoor National Championships, May 26th in at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion after competing a year ago in the nationals at Gulf Shores, Ala.< Also seven TMU athletes earned track & field Academic All Mid-South Conference honors for a minimum 3.25 GPA. They are: grad student David Klenk (Lebanon, Ohio/Lebanon), a four-time honoree; three-time selections Troy Messerschmidt (Cincinnati, Ohio/Colerain), Jacob Moore (Alexandria, Ky./Bishop Brossart), Jordan Moore (Alexandria, Ky./Bishop Brossart) and Howard; and second-time honorees Tommy Ray (Cincinnati, Ohio/Oak Hills) and Austin Shaffer (Independence, Ky./Simon Kenton).

TMU WOMEN T&F PLACE 9 ON ALL-ACADEMIC TEAM

Thomas More placed nine athletes on the women’s track & field Academic All Mid-South Conference team, the most ever for the school. Third-time honorees are seniors Rachel Berwanger (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mercy McAuley), Jenna Cayze (Florence, Ky./Notre Dame Academy) and Grace Thamann (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mercy McAuley). Second-time honorees are juniors Ashley Akins (Verona, Ky./Walton-Verona), Ashley Albrinck (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) and Sarah Bertsch (Wilder, Ky./Newport Central Catholic). First time honors go to junior Alana Hinton (Cincinnati, Ohio/Mercy McAuley) and sophomores Megan Huth (Cincinnati, Ohio/Oak Hills) and Caileigh Waters (Verona, Ky./Walton-Verona).

TMU WOMEN’S SOFTBALL ELIMINATED IN 4 MSC GAMES

The sixth-seeded Saints survived a pair of elimination contests in their four games in the MSC women’s softball tournament over the weekend in Bowling Green, beating Shawnee State, 1-0, in an opening play-in game and then knocking off Lindsey Wilson, 2-1, in Game 3. But an 8-4 loss Freed-Hardeman in Game 2 and a final 13-9 loss to fifth-seeded Cumberland (Tenn.) finished the Saints’ season at 27-19.