Tennis champion returning for 9th Region tournament after spending most of regular season on the mend















By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

When high school tennis coaches get together on Wednesday to seed players for the 9th Region tournament, it will be interesting to see what they do about Covington Catholic junior Brady Hussey.

Last year, Hussey won his second straight region championship in boys singles and made it to the final four in the state tournament. But he hasn’t played any singles matches this season due to torn ligaments in his right ankle.

After a 10-week rehabilitation program, Hussey said doctors gave him permission to play again. He competed in doubles matches last week to prepare for his return to singles in the boys region tournament that will start Sunday at CovCath.

Whether or not Hussey is seeded No. 1 without playing any singles matches remains to be seen. He’s just grateful to be back out on the court.

“I’ve just got to get over the ankle and go out and play again,” he said. “We’ll see what happens. Obviously, there’s goals, but right now I’ve just got to be able to play and be happy to be out there and not worry about it.”

Hussey injured his ankle in late February during a practice session with the CovCath basketball team. He was a starting guard averaging 12.6 points per game, but the Colonels managed to win two 35th District playoff games without him.

After playing in two 9th Region tournament games, Hussey learned the extent of his ankle injury.

“I had sprained my left ankle a month before and I thought it was the same thing,” he said. “Then I went to the doctor and he told me I had two torn ligaments.”

The injury had an adverse effect on both of Hussey’s favorite sports. In March and April, he usually plays guard on an AAU club basketball team while also playing No. 1 singles for the CovCath tennis team.

Doctors still haven’t given him permission to return to basketball. He’s hoping that will happen soon because this is the time that college basketball recruiters avidly pursue talented high school juniors.

“For tennis, I’ve had some talks with (college) coaches that want me to come for visits,” Hussey said. “In basketball, they’re kind of just waiting on me to get back to AAU and play. But with the ankle, I can’t.”

College tennis coaches have been following Hussey in U.S. Tennis Association events during the summer and fall for years. He’s currently ranked 25th in the boys 18-under age group standings for the USTA Ohio Valley District.

He said the NCAA Division I tennis teams that have contacted him include Notre Dame, Illinois, South Carolina, Auburn and Clemson. If he gets offers from any high-level college basketball programs, he’ll have a very tough decision to make.

“I like them both,” he said of the two sports he has played since childhood. “It’s just me out there in tennis, but having that whole team atmosphere, that’s what I love about basketball. At some point, I’ll have to make a decision, but I really don’t know yet.”

The teen-ager’s main focus for the next few weeks will be on tennis. He and his CovCath teammates have set a high goal after training together with his mom, Kara Molony-Hussey, a certified teaching professional who once played on the Women’s Tennis Association pro tour.

“We’re looking at a state (team) title this year as our goal,” Hussey said. “With the scoring system they have, it’s all based off individual results, so we have to be the best lineup.”



After the state high school tennis tournament, Hussey plans to spend the summer playing in USTA events as well as AAU basketball tournaments.

“I’ll try to do both, like I’ve been doing, and kind of figure out what the next step is for college,” he said.



